Wimbledon: Third seed Casper Ruud knocked out

Casper Ruud. Pic/AFP

Third seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday, going down in four sets to Ugo Humbert of France.

Ruud, bidding to become the first Norwegian player since 1962 to reach the last 32 at Wimbledon, lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Humbert, ranked 112, had never won a match at the All England Club before this week. He will face Belgian David Goffin for a place in the Last 16.

