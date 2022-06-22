Wimbledon seedings: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal are Top 2 seeds; Serena Williams unseeded

The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. Pics/AFP

This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw. The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos.1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women’s draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.

Meanwhile, India’s singles players yet again failed to cross the qualifying hurdle at the Grand Slam stage as both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri exited the Wimbledon championships with first round defeats.

Bhambri lost to top seed from Spain Bernabe Zapata Miralles 5-7, 1-6, while Ramkumar fell 5-7, 4-6 to Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva on Monday night.

