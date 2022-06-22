Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon seedings Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal are Top 2 seeds Serena Williams unseeded

Wimbledon seedings: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal are Top 2 seeds; Serena Williams unseeded

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday

Wimbledon seedings: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal are Top 2 seeds; Serena Williams unseeded

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. Pics/AFP


This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw. The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos.1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women’s draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.




Also Read: Lisa Sthalekar becomes first woman FICA president


Meanwhile, India’s singles players yet again failed to cross the qualifying hurdle at the Grand Slam stage as both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri exited the Wimbledon championships with first round defeats.

Bhambri lost to top seed from Spain Bernabe Zapata Miralles 5-7, 1-6, while Ramkumar fell 5-7, 4-6 to Czech Republic’s Vit Kopriva on Monday night.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

novak djokovic rafael nadal serena williams tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK