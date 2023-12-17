Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Womens hockey Second consecutive loss for Indians

Women’s hockey: Second consecutive loss for Indians

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Valencia
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India on Saturday. India had lost 2-3 to Spain in the opener. 

Women’s hockey: Second consecutive loss for Indians

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Women’s hockey: Second consecutive loss for Indians
x
00:00

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its second consecutive defeat by going down 1-2 to Belgium in the 5 Nations Tournament here.


Also Read: Ebenyo, Kebede clinch Kolkata 25K titles


Belgium won the match riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India on Saturday. India had lost 2-3 to Spain in the opener. 


The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the half-time break. Both teams were eager to score next and it was Versavel’s shot on goal, early in the third quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi scored. India next face Germany on December 19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news hockey hockey news Indian Sports News Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK