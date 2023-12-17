Women’s hockey: Second consecutive loss for Indians

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India on Saturday. India had lost 2-3 to Spain in the opener.

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its second consecutive defeat by going down 1-2 to Belgium in the 5 Nations Tournament here.

The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the half-time break. Both teams were eager to score next and it was Versavel’s shot on goal, early in the third quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi scored. India next face Germany on December 19.

