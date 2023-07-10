Woods climbs to Stage 9 win, Vingegaard in lead

France’s Pierre Latour was second with Slovenian Matej Mohoric third after a group of riders broke 15 minutes clear of the favourites on the way to the steep, imposing volcano with gradients of 12 percent

Canadian rider Michael Woods cycles to the finish line to win the 9th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182,5 km between Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome, in the Massif Central volcanic mountains in central France. Pic/AFP

Canada’s Michael Woods climbed to a solo victory on the summit of the Puy de Dome volcano to take stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday with Jonas Vingegaard holding the leader’s yellow jersey.

