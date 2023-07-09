Tour de France: Crash ends Brit cyclist Cavendish’s record quest

Cavendish was racing in what is likely to be his final Tour de France in an effort to break the all-time record of 34 stage wins he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx

Mark Cavendish receives medical attention after the crash in France on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France on Saturday, ending the star British cyclist’s quest to break the all-time record of stage wins. The 38-year-old sprint specialist was forced to exit after suffering a suspected broken collarbone in a fall about 60km from the finish line in stage eight.

Cavendish was racing in what is likely to be his final Tour de France in an effort to break the all-time record of 34 stage wins he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

The Astana rider remained on the road for a couple of minutes rolling in agony every time he reached towards his right shoulder. Medics were swiftly on the scene and lifted him into an ambulance placing smelling salts under his nose and applying balm on his road burns.

