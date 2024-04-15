Woods ends Masters at poor 16-over 304

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Augusta
AP , PTI |

Top

Woods’s previous high was 302 at the Memorial in 2015 following a career-worst 85 in the third round. He has only failed to break 300 one other time at the Masters two years ago.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods finished the Masters on Sunday with a record he could do without, walking off the course with a 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score in a career that spans three decades.


Also Read: ‘Won’t sit on our lead’


Woods’s previous high was 302 at the Memorial in 2015 following a career-worst 85 in the third round. He has only failed to break 300 one other time at the Masters two years ago.


sports news
