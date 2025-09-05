Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nadeem ready for Neeraj battle at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo

Nadeem ready for Neeraj battle at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Nadeem, 28, underwent calf surgery in the United Kingdom in July, due to which he missed the Diamond League circuit

Nadeem ready for Neeraj battle at World Athletics Championship in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra (left) and Arshad Nadeem. Pic/AP, PTI

Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem has been declared “fully fit” by his medical supervisor Dr Asad Abbas ahead of the much-anticipated competition with India’s reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, beginning on September 13.

Nadeem, 28, underwent calf surgery in the United Kingdom in July, due to which he missed the Diamond League circuit.

“Arshad has fully recovered and I have monitored his rehab and the progress. I’m sure he will be right up there to compete with Neeraj and all the others who will be lined up for the javelin event [in Tokyo]. The surgeon further added, “I have seen him before, so I am confident that he will be able to achieve better results than he did in Paris,” Dr Abbas, who supervised Nadeem’s rehabilitation, told telecomasia.net on Thursday.


Nadeem and Neeraj’s rivalry goes back to the World Championship in Budapest, where Neeraj won gold with a throw of 88.17m, while Nadeem finished second, just 0.35m behind him. Neeraj has also won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships (2017), Asian Games (2018), Commonwealth Games (2018) and Olympic Games (Tokyo 2021). Nadeem scripted clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a record-breaking throw of 92.97m.

