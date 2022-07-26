World Athletics Championships 2022: Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold

Hodgkinson, who took silver behind Mu at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, finished second once again in 1:56.38, while Kenya’s Mary Moraa took bronze in 1:56.71

Keely Hodgkinson

Athing Mu held off a fierce late challenge from Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson to add World Athletics Championships 800m gold to her Tokyo Olympic crown.

The 20-year-old American star was forced to dig deep to hold off Hodgkinson in a thrilling battle down the final straight at Eugene’s Hayward Field before taking gold in a world-leading 1min 56.30sec.

Hodgkinson, who took silver behind Mu at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, finished second once again in 1:56.38, while Kenya’s Mary Moraa took bronze in 1:56.71.

