Updated on: 26 July,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  Eugene
AFP |

World Athletics Championships 2022: Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold

Keely Hodgkinson


Athing Mu held off a fierce late challenge from Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson to add World Athletics Championships 800m gold to her Tokyo Olympic crown. 

The 20-year-old American star was forced to dig deep to hold off Hodgkinson in a thrilling battle down the final straight at Eugene’s Hayward Field before taking gold in a world-leading 1min 56.30sec.

Also Read: Sydney McLaughlin helps US win women’s 4x400m gold


Hodgkinson, who took silver behind Mu at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, finished second once again in 1:56.38, while Kenya’s Mary Moraa took bronze in 1:56.71.

