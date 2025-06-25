Then comes the Ultimate Team Championship, slated for September 11-13, 2026, in Budapest. Each session will be three hours and athletes will represent both themselves and their national teams

Sebastian Coe. Pic/AFP

Sebastian Coe has two years left as World Athletics president and it promises to be lively as he says next year’s inaugural Ultimate Team Championship will remind the world the sport is “big and punchy and still there.”

Coe, 68, said the World Championships in September in Tokyo is “a massive moment” because there will be spectators unlike at the Covid-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics. “Everybody gets the emotional impact” of that, he added. Then comes the Ultimate Team Championship, slated for September 11-13, 2026, in Budapest. Each session will be three hours and athletes will represent both themselves and their national teams.

