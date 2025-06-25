Breaking News
World C’ships in Tokyo will be a massive moment: Seb Coe

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Sebastian Coe. Pic/AFP

Sebastian Coe has two years left as World Athletics president and it promises to be lively as he says next year’s inaugural Ultimate Team Championship will remind the world the sport is “big and punchy and still there.”

Coe, 68, said the World Championships in September in Tokyo is “a massive moment” because there will be spectators unlike at the Covid-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics. “Everybody gets the emotional impact” of that, he added. Then comes the Ultimate Team Championship, slated for September 11-13, 2026, in Budapest. Each session will be three hours and athletes will represent both themselves and their national teams.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


athletics sports news International Sports News sports Sports Update

