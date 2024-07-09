Breaking News
World No 2 Gauffs reason for defeat Game plan not working

World No. 2 Gauff’s reason for defeat: Game plan not working

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Gauff has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and she exited at that stage again Sunday, eliminated by Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American matchup.

Coco Gauff

Things were not going well for Coco Gauff against Emma Navarro at Centre Court, not well at all, and she kept looking at her guest box for help from her coaches. One, Brad Gilbert, would stand up and gesture, and they would talk back and forth, but a fix did not arrive.


Gauff has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, and she exited at that stage again Sunday, eliminated by Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American matchup.



“We had a game plan going in, and I felt that it wasn’t working. I don’t always ask for advice from the box, but today was one of those rare moments where I felt I didn’t have solutions,” said Gauff, the reigning US Open champion and seeded No. 2 at the All England Club. 

“I don’t want to say I didn’t have any, because I think I’m capable of coming up with some. Today, mentally, there was a lot going on. I felt like I wanted more direction,” she added.

