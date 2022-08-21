Breaking News
World no.1 Daniil Medvedev In form as US Open looms

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mason
Daniil Medvedev


Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semi-finals as he prepares for his US Open title defense, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.


Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper Friday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev will face No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals. “Sometimes, first rounds in Masters are super tough, like I had Kyrgios in Montreal. Every match is a test, and so far, I have been doing great here. Usually, the conditions here are quite similar to the US Open, and when I do well here, I play good in the US Open.” Medvedev said. 

