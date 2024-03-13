Breaking News
World Oly qualifiers Dev bows out in quarters
World Oly qualifiers: Dev bows out in quarters

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Busto Arsizio (Italy)
PTI |

Nishant Dev missed out on a Paris Olympic quota by a whisker, suffering a heartbreaking 1-4 loss to USA’s Omari Jones in the 71kg quarter-finals as all Indian boxers returned empty-handed from the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



boxing sports news sports Sports Update
