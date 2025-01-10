Breaking News
World Padel League heads to Mumbai for its India debut

World Padel League heads to Mumbai for its India debut

Updated on: 10 January,2025 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

WPL will exhibit the exciting, high-action format that has made padel one of the fastest-growing sports globally

World Padel League heads to Mumbai for its India debut

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

World Padel League heads to Mumbai for its India debut
Following its tremendous success in UAE, the World Padel League (WPL) is all set to make its mark in India with a thrilling showcase of the sport, featuring 32 of the world's top padel players, across four teams.


Scheduled to take place at the Nesco Center, Mumbai from February 5-8, WPL will exhibit the exciting, high-action format that has made padel one of the fastest-growing sports globally. Spectators are in for a treat with unmissable courtside action over 4 days and 7 matches.


Elite international padel players such as Claudia Fernandez Sanchez (Women's World No. 3), Marta Ortega Gallego (Women's World No. 7), Sofia Araujo (Women's World No. 8), Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea (Women's World No. 15), Federico Chingotto (Men's World No. 4), Jon Sanz (Men's World No. 9), Carlos Daniel Gutierrez (Men's World No. 19), and many other stars will compete for the first time on Indian soil.


With increasing participation and growing infrastructure across major cities, padel has been growing rapidly in India. The partnership between WPL and IPF is set to further accelerate the sport's development, inspiring a wide range of sports enthusiasts.

With little less than a month to go for the World Padel League (WPL), Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President of the Indian Padel Federation (IPF) expressed, "The preparations for the World Padel League are in full swing, and we're looking forward to witnessing its highly anticipated debut in India. With some of the biggest names in padel set to showcase their skills, this event promises to elevate the sport's profile in India. It surely marks a new chapter for padel, inspiring more Indian fans across age groups to engage with this exciting sport."

Navdeep Arneja, COO of the World Padel League added, "We are proud to bring the World Padel League to India, where the sport is growing rapidly. In the last 2 years, padel has seen a remarkable uptake in the Indian market and it is a great time to help kickstart a notable padel revolution in India. We are looking forward to delivering a spectacular experience and hope it inspires a lasting legacy for the sport in India," as per a release from the World Padel League.

With top athletes, coaches and facilities under one roof, the league aims to uplift the sport in the country over the next few years.

(With agency inputs)

