WTT Contender: India’s Harmeet in semi-finals

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Lagos
PTI |

Desai won 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-1 after having stunned top seeded Korean Jang Woojin in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday

Harmeet Desai

Indian paddler Harmeet Desai continued his giant-killing spree at the WTT Contender by entering the semi-finals, beating China’s World No. 26 Peng Xiang 3-1, here on Saturday.


Desai won 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-1 after having stunned top seeded Korean Jang Woojin in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.


The No. 134 ranked TT player proved that his win over the Korean was no fluke when he beat the Chinese, a distinct favourite to win the tie against the Indian.


Also Read: UTT has given Indian paddlers confidence to take on world's top players abroad: Sharath Kamal

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

