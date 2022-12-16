Yuki Bhambri, Elias Ymer to fight for 5th Tata Open Maharashtra title

The tournament will be scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Stadium from December 31 to January 7. The qualifiers will be held from December 31 and will involve some strong players with the cut-off standing at a stiff ranking of 243

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Indian star Yuki Bhambri and the last edition’s semi-finalist Elias Ymer will be the top contenders in a highly-competitive field for the singles qualifiers of the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament.

The tournament will be scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Stadium from December 31 to January 7. The qualifiers will be held from December 31 and will involve some strong players with the cut-off standing at a stiff ranking of 243.

