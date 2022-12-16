Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Yuki Bhambri Elias Ymer to fight for 5th Tata Open Maharashtra title

Yuki Bhambri, Elias Ymer to fight for 5th Tata Open Maharashtra title

Updated on: 16 December,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Pune
Agencies |

Top

The tournament will be scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Stadium from December 31 to January 7. The qualifiers will be held from December 31 and will involve some strong players with the cut-off standing at a stiff ranking of 243

Yuki Bhambri, Elias Ymer to fight for 5th Tata Open Maharashtra title

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP


Indian star Yuki Bhambri and the last edition’s semi-finalist Elias Ymer will be the top contenders in a highly-competitive field for the singles qualifiers of the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament. 


The tournament will be scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Stadium from December 31 to January 7. The qualifiers will be held from December 31 and will involve some strong players with the cut-off standing at a stiff ranking of 243.



Also Read: Why Valeria Strakhova is a ‘champion of life’ in Leander Paes’s eyes


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
yuki bhambri tennis news sports news sports

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK