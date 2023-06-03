Zverev makes happy return to court of pain

The former World No. 2, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the Last 32

Alexander Zverev during his match against Alex Molcan in Paris on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Alexander Zverev made a successful return to the French Open’s Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, a year after suffering a horrifying ankle ligament injury which ended his season.

The former World No. 2, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the Last 32.

In 2022, Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair after damaging his right ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal. “I was so nervous before playing today,” said Zverev who next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States. “Despite what happened last year, I still love this place, I still love this court.”

The Olympic champion added: “I’m incredibly happy to be back and to win again on this court.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz knocked out the last French player standing at Roland Garros on Thursday and mockingly shushed the boisterous, partisan night-time crowd.

The American World No. 8 defeated Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and celebrated by placing his finger to his lips as the majority of fans roundly booed and jeered him.

