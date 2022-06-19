A carnival for flyers

The Mumbai airport’s ongoing summer extravaganza will keep you entertained while you are in transit

Representative Image

The searing summer maybe receding, but it’s not yet time to call a wrap to the holiday season. After a two-year-long hiatus, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is returning with its summer carnival, featuring a mix of fun and engaging activities along with exciting offers.



The vibrant neon-lit photo booth is a tourist attraction to click selfies, quirky pictures and even shoot reels

“The sole purpose of this initiative is to enhance the passenger’s experience while they transit through the airport. Given the unprecedented circumstances in the last two years [COVID-19-led pandemic], CSMIA is welcoming travel enthusiasts back to the airport,” says a spokesperson on behalf of the airport. With activities like painting, art and craft and playful installations, the carnival caters to children as well; they’ll not only get a chance to show off their artistic skills, but will also be allowed to take their artwork back home as a souvenir.



The carnival will have a host of activities for children

Passengers should also look out for their vibrant photo booth. Called a reel box, the neon-lit installation is perfect to click pictures and shoot reels, while waiting for your flight. These installations are set up at the Terminal-2, immediately after the Security Holding Area.

The carnival has something for shopaholics and foodies too—the airport is running discounts across 20+ retail and food and beverage outlets, including Baker Street, Irish House, Vango, MotiMahal, BookScetra, Hidesign, and Hamley’s among others.

WHAT: Summer Carnival at CSMIA

WHEN: Till June 30

WHERE: Terminal 2, Mumbai Airport