From lip-smacking ramen to mouth-melting dim sums, Sunday mid-day readers tell us about their favourite Asian haunts in the city

Hakka noodles

Listen to this article From ramen to dim sums: Here are 5 Asian food haunts to visit in Mumbai x 00:00

For Mumbai’s K-pop fans and anime lovers, the options of local eateries serving authentic Asian fare are on the rise. We asked lovers of Asian cuisine to recommend lesser-known haunts across the city, and here’s what they recommended.

Foodie’s delights

ADVERTISEMENT



Edamame dumpings

A foodie who likes to try out different cuisines, Grant Road-based Mili Bhansali loves the city’s café culture, especially with Asian food. “I have my radar on new places to try in town. That’s how I learnt of Baoji, in Andheri, an Asian restaurant that serves Korean, Japanese, and Chinese dishes and I made the trek for it.

Turns out, it has more delights than just its punny name. The décor is interesting—with portraits of Asian families displayed on the grey walls, interspersed with red fairy lights—it gives an intimate vibe. The mock duck charcoal open-faced bao (Rs 475) and spicy siracha lotus stems (Rs 595) are what I love the most here,” she adds.

>>>

Baoji

WHERE: Adarsh Nagar, Off New Link Rd, near Nature’s Basket, Oshiwara

Love in Tokyo

Food blogger Sonali Bohra who recently developed a love for sushi, says that the tempura enoki and shiitake sushi (Rs 625) at Chin Chin Chu is a must-try. “It’s crispy, salty, and goes well with the dipping sauces given along with the dish,” she says, describing the taste. A fan of noodles, she vouches for the veg hakka noodles (Rs 450) served here. Their caramel cake (Rs 450) is a must try too. The ambience is vibrant, but you should watch out on weekends, as the service takes time.”

>>>

Chin Chin Chu

WHERE: Chin Chin Chu, 71, Dainik Shivner Marg, Lower Parel

Treasure hunt



Chocolate bao

Bandra-based foodie Shilpa Chawla says Asian food is best had when it’s fresh, with ingredients straight from the market. That’s what attracted her to Zao Cha, a hidden gem, set in a cosy lane in Pali Village. This restaurant is perfect for a leisurely lunch, high tea or dinner.

“I’m not kidding when I say it’s a hidden gem—you really have to look for this place in the bylanes, but everything on the menu is freshly made and the edamame dim sums (Rs 375), tofu and wild mushroom clay pot (Rs 515), and chocolate bao (Rs 295) are my favourites. It’s got the Bandra price tag to it, but the taste is definitely worth the price.”

>>>

Zao Cha

WHERE: 25 D, Plot F516/517,

Pali Village, Bandra West

Food’s got soul



Corn dog

This latest addition to Vasai’s Korean food scene, Café S(e)oul was started by 20-year-old Sebastian Lee in February and is already known in the circles for its ramen and corn dogs.

Korean fried chicken

Samuel Lewis, who visits the café frequently, says he enjoyed the corndogs (veg, Rs 130, non-veg, Rs 120) and Korean fried chicken (Rs 250). “It’s a bit spicy yet tangy,” he recalls.

Lewis, who’s an anime fan, says the ramen (Rs 350) is reminiscent of the soupy, hot deliciousness one sees in Japanese animes. “The ramen broth is flavourful and slurpy.” He adds that the ambience is cute, with pastel colours and Japanese themes.

>>>

Café S(e)oul

WHERE: Opposite Famous Bakery, Samta Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vasai West

Asia in a bowl



Spicy Korean ramen bowl

Imagine getting a late-night ramen craving and having to travel more than 15 kilometres for it. Kharghar resident Sakshi Prasad says that was the case some years ago in Navi Mumbai, but things have changed now.Prasad frequents Squee and Spoon at Seawoods.

“I am drawn to Asian flavours and will enjoy the fare at every chance I get. The food here isn’t overtly spicy, but the flavours are sharp. Her go-to pick here is the spicy Korean ramen bowl (Rs 650). I feel the ambience could be better and they could incorporate more Asian themes, but what I like the most is the Japanese-style seating area, where customers have to sit with folded legs,” she adds.

>>>

Squee and Spoon

WHERE: Plot-4, SukhKarta CHS, near Nexus, Sector 40, Seawoods