As colourful as pookalam

Feast on these hearty sadhyas, traditional South Indian feast options, from across the city
Leafy surprise
A well-known name in the South-Indian cuisine franchise, Banana Leaf never misses to impress with its authentic fare. Their Onam sadhya platter contains 22 items, including seven to eight types of sabzis and three types of sweet dishes. This year, there’s a surprise for children too.

Banana Leaf
WHERE: RCity and Santa Cruz outlets
WHEN: September 8
PRICE: Rs 649 onwards
CALL: 9869624608
Luxe treats
Lotus Cafe and Saffron’s specially curated menu includes olan, kalan, pachadi, avial, theyal, inji curry, parupp and much more.

JW Marriott
WHERE: Juhu and Sahar
WHEN: September 8
PRICE: Rs 2,900 onwards
CALL: 66933000
Fresh from the kitchen
Food that reminds you of ghar ka khana; Ammu’s Kitchen’s 21-itemed sadhya platter has their parippu pradhaman too.

Ammu’s Kitchen
WHERE: Mira Road, Thane
WHEN: September 8
PRICE: Rs 500
CALL: 9224670217
Gourmet sadhya
Oottupura along with Chef Marina Balakrishnan, have put together a 27-items sadhya fiesta.

Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt
WHERE: BKC
WHEN: September 8, lunch
PRICE: Rs 3,470 per person
CALL: 66761673
Boxed goodness
An exquisite menu by St Regis Mumbai features narangha curry, inchipuli, kaya varuthathu, sarkkarapurattiyathu, erussery, neiparippu, thoran, kutharichoru, cherupazham, paladapradhaman, parippupradhaman, and more.

St Regis
WHERE: Lower Parel
WHEN: September 7 and 8
PRICE: Rs 2,550 onwards
CALL: 61628000
Unconventional feast
The UnSadya offers veg and non-veg options with a divine spread of some uncommon and traditional dishes. This year’s specials include vali’s parippu, thakkalirasam, chicken morichathu, mathanga erissery, kochiavial, parippupayasam, semiyapayasam with boli, and other delicacies.

Nair on Fire
WHEN: September 8, 10 and 11
PRICE: Rs 1,350 onwards
CALL: 9324059522
Gem of a kind
Mani’s Lunch Home has booked a separate venue for serving sadhya on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bookings to be done in advance for takeaway too.

Mani’s Lunch Home
WHERE: The Fine Arts Society, Chembur
WHEN: September 8, 11 AM – 2.30 PM
PRICE: Rs 650 onwards
CALL: 9833605917
Open-air fiesta
Just Kerala’s Onam sadhya has 25 items including curries and sweets in an open-air buffet.

Just Kerala
WHERE: Chakala Road, Andheri
WHEN: September 8
PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards
CALL: 8928987146
Have it your way
Worth the pricing and portion, Kerala Ottupura’s sadhya has 21 items and their payasam is a hit.

Kerala Ottupura
WHERE: Kolshet, Thane West
WHEN: September 7 to 12
PRICE: Rs 525 onwards
CALL: 7977243749
Happy indulgence
What Vasai based Kerala Café brings to your table is not just a simple platter with delicious food; they will keep serving you until you’re full. Serving 27 types of vegetarian dishes on a single serving, it’s up to you when to stop.

Kerala Cafe
WHERE: St. Alphonsa Church Road, Vasai West
WHEN: September 7 to 10
PRICE: Rs 849 onwards
CALL: 7888084499
Flavours unpacked
From foods to spices, Mulund based Iyer Cuisine has it all. Through the festive food platter, they are to serve at your doorstep, they also aim to introduce you to the flavours of their organic spice blends that make Onam sadhya even more special.

Iyer Cuisine
WHEN: September 8 to 11
PRICE: Rs 1,750
CALL: 9987546775
Not your kind of a cafe
Travancore Cafe’s sadhya has 23 items including pineapple curry and three types of payasam.

Travancore Cafe
WHERE: IIT Market, Powai
WHEN: September 8
PRICE: Rs 650 onwards
CALL: 9930898584