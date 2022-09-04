As colourful as pookalam

Feast on these hearty sadhyas, traditional South Indian feast options, from across the city

Leafy surprise

A well-known name in the South-Indian cuisine franchise, Banana Leaf never misses to impress with its authentic fare. Their Onam sadhya platter contains 22 items, including seven to eight types of sabzis and three types of sweet dishes. This year, there’s a surprise for children too.

Banana Leaf

WHERE: RCity and Santa Cruz outlets

WHEN: September 8

PRICE: Rs 649 onwards

CALL: 9869624608

Luxe treats

Lotus Cafe and Saffron’s specially curated menu includes olan, kalan, pachadi, avial, theyal, inji curry, parupp and much more.

JW Marriott

WHERE: Juhu and Sahar

WHEN: September 8

PRICE: Rs 2,900 onwards

CALL: 66933000

Fresh from the kitchen

Food that reminds you of ghar ka khana; Ammu’s Kitchen’s 21-itemed sadhya platter has their parippu pradhaman too.

Ammu’s Kitchen

WHERE: Mira Road, Thane

WHEN: September 8

PRICE: Rs 500

CALL: 9224670217

Gourmet sadhya

Oottupura along with Chef Marina Balakrishnan, have put together a 27-items sadhya fiesta.

Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt

WHERE: BKC

WHEN: September 8, lunch

PRICE: Rs 3,470 per person

CALL: 66761673

Boxed goodness

An exquisite menu by St Regis Mumbai features narangha curry, inchipuli, kaya varuthathu, sarkkarapurattiyathu, erussery, neiparippu, thoran, kutharichoru, cherupazham, paladapradhaman, parippupradhaman, and more.

St Regis

WHERE: Lower Parel

WHEN: September 7 and 8

PRICE: Rs 2,550 onwards

CALL: 61628000

Unconventional feast

The UnSadya offers veg and non-veg options with a divine spread of some uncommon and traditional dishes. This year’s specials include vali’s parippu, thakkalirasam, chicken morichathu, mathanga erissery, kochiavial, parippupayasam, semiyapayasam with boli, and other delicacies.

Nair on Fire

WHEN: September 8, 10 and 11

PRICE: Rs 1,350 onwards

CALL: 9324059522

Gem of a kind

Mani’s Lunch Home has booked a separate venue for serving sadhya on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bookings to be done in advance for takeaway too.

Mani’s Lunch Home

WHERE: The Fine Arts Society, Chembur

WHEN: September 8, 11 AM – 2.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 650 onwards

CALL: 9833605917

Open-air fiesta

Just Kerala’s Onam sadhya has 25 items including curries and sweets in an open-air buffet.

Just Kerala

WHERE: Chakala Road, Andheri

WHEN: September 8

PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards

CALL: 8928987146

Have it your way

Worth the pricing and portion, Kerala Ottupura’s sadhya has 21 items and their payasam is a hit.

Kerala Ottupura

WHERE: Kolshet, Thane West

WHEN: September 7 to 12

PRICE: Rs 525 onwards

CALL: 7977243749

Happy indulgence

What Vasai based Kerala Café brings to your table is not just a simple platter with delicious food; they will keep serving you until you’re full. Serving 27 types of vegetarian dishes on a single serving, it’s up to you when to stop.

Kerala Cafe

WHERE: St. Alphonsa Church Road, Vasai West

WHEN: September 7 to 10

PRICE: Rs 849 onwards

CALL: 7888084499

Flavours unpacked

From foods to spices, Mulund based Iyer Cuisine has it all. Through the festive food platter, they are to serve at your doorstep, they also aim to introduce you to the flavours of their organic spice blends that make Onam sadhya even more special.

Iyer Cuisine

WHEN: September 8 to 11

PRICE: Rs 1,750

CALL: 9987546775

Not your kind of a cafe

Travancore Cafe’s sadhya has 23 items including pineapple curry and three types of payasam.

Travancore Cafe

WHERE: IIT Market, Powai

WHEN: September 8

PRICE: Rs 650 onwards

CALL: 9930898584

