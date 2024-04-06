Breaking News
Date cake to keema samosa chaat: Places in Mumbai to relish delicious food on Eid

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

Date cakes from home chefs or step out for a special Eid lunch, here’s how you can make most of the festive week

Date cake to keema samosa chaat: Places in Mumbai to relish delicious food on Eid

Date with the best


Home chef Safa Malvankar’s CakeShop06 has an Eid special date menu with cakes, crepes, pancakes and more. Get these items customised, pairing it with your favourite fruit, chocolate or nut flavours including premium nuts like macadamia and hazelnut. Their chocolate-covered dates with creamy ganache filling are a bomb.
CakeShop06
Price: Rs 500 onwards
To order: 8268889014


Layers of love


Dive into a baklava paradise with an assortment of handcrafted baklavas, with a collection that features mixed dry fruit baklava tarts, walnut bulbul kunafa, baklava fingers, almond baklava tarts, baklava mix bukaj in impeccably designed gift boxes.
Anand Sweets
Price: Rs 415 onwards
To order: anandsweets.in

Make it special

Savour the flavours of Eid with Indian Accent Mumbai’s exclusive Ramzan menu, which features keema samosa chaat, pulled lamb dumplings with ‘aab gosht’, ‘old Delhi chicken fry’ with tamatar yakhni, and baked duck with pulao and pinenuts. There’s also mohabbat ka sharbat and decadent sheer kurma ice cream with crispy sevai and shahi tukda. 
Indian Accent Mumbai
Price: Rs 5,900 onwards per person
To book: 35251500

Bohri dawat

Step out for pre-Eid dinner or a special Eid lunch at Ishara with their Ramzan and Eid special menu that features dishes from Yemeni, Gujarati, and Middle Eastern cuisines, drawing inspiration from Mumbai’s Dawoodi Bohra community. Think keema samosa, chicken cutlet, bohri lamb curry, chicken rashida, nalli dum biryani, falooda, firni and mohabbat ka sharbat.
Ishaara
Price: Rs  280 onwards
To book: 8657531988

