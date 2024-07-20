Discover how new-age sandwich with artisanal slices are being served in Mumbai

In a city that loves its loaf bread and laadi pao, Sunday mid-day explores new-age sandwich sensations made with artisanal slices

Pic/iStock

Few culinary creations rival the versatility and universal appeal of a sandwich. This iconic dish transcends borders, inviting chefs to innovate with flavours, textures, and cultural influences, elevating it from a simple and filling meal to a gourmet experience. Imagine crusty sourdough, nutty multigrain, or chewy bagels filled with classic or eclectic combos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruchyeta Bhatia, Co-founder of Poetry by Love and Cheesecake calls it a symphony of creativity, technique and imaginative presentations. She says, “The humble sandwich is undergoing a revival. The canvas for this culinary art is bread, while the fillings, spreads, and toppings are the paints that bring it to life.”

Sunday mid-day explores this artistry through the lens of the beloved sandwich, where each bite tells a story of culinary craftsmanship.

Gluten-free rugbrød

One of the best-selling breakfast items on their menu, the classic sandwich, with predictable fillings has an unpredictable covering. Rugbrød is a common form of rye bread from Denmark and usually resembles a long brown extruded rectangle. Albeit, this one is a desi version with a healthy millet twist. “Ragi makes the bread hearty and wholesome from the first bite, and the seeds allow for an airy texture. After eating a whole sandwich, you don’t get that heavy carb-loaded feeling,” says restaurateur Gauri Devidayal. The nachni in the bread makes it hearty slice that can be enjoyed plain with some warm butter too. The bread uses nachni flour, chickpea flour, oats flour, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, white sesame seeds, watermelon seeds, honey, salt, yeast, and baking powder.

What: Classic egg and avo sandwich

Where: Mag. St, Colaba and Bandra

Bread: Danish rye bread or gluten free Rugbrød

Price: Rs 695

Gauri Devidayal

Set sail for savoury

Many families in Bandra are connected to the shipping industry, and the members, affectionately known as ‘shippys’, frequently return from voyages with gourmet treasures. Among these are exotic jams and cheeses, locally sourced honey, unique spices, and speciality teas or coffees from around the globe. These finds enrich their homes and reflect the diverse cultural influences encountered during their travels.

Drawing inspiration from these culinary adventures, Gresham Fernandes crafted a Shippy’s late-night food cravings from fridge raids. Imagine indulging in a savoury sandwich crafted with fig jam, brown butter, and bourbon honey—a comforting combination of hearty delights.

This blend of flavours satisfies hunger and adds a touch of flair to their return to Bandra, embodying the essence of exploration and gastronomic discovery brought home by the shippies. The Shippy sandwich at Bandra Born is a unique blend of sweet and savoury, with the fig jam providing a sweet contrast to the rich, nutty flavour of the brown butter and the subtle sweetness of bourbon honey.

What: Shippy Sandwich

Where: Bandra Born

Bread: Sourdough and lavash

Price: Rs 510

Gresham Fernandes

Fun, flaky, flavourful

Treat yourself to a classic café sandwich with this ham and cheese croissant sandwich at Poetry. A blend of comfort and zest, it features the robustness of ham, perfectly paired with the sharpness of the cheese, balancing with the piquant flavours of greens, tomato, pickles, and pesto, all wrapped up in a golden flaky croissant. Originating from the culinary traditions of France, this delightful creation has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of food enthusiasts worldwide. Bhatia says, “Whether enjoyed casually or as part of a special meal, the buttery layers of the croissant and the decadence of ham and cheese offer a symphony of flavours and textures that elevate a simple breakfast or lunch to what feels like a gourmet experience at a French bistro.”

If you are looking for options then there is also an avocado-chilli cheese, scrambled egg croissant sandwich and a chicken tikka masala croissant sandwich.

What: Ham and cheese croissant sandwich

Where: Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Bread: Croissant

Price: Rs 510

Ruchyeta Bhatia

Chewy, crispy and crave-worthy

This Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, served on a bagel with onion rings and pickled cucumber is a classic brunch favourite that combines the robust flavours of smoked salmon and the creamy richness of cream cheese nestled within a chewy, freshly baked bagel. “Originating from New York’s deli culture, this sandwich offers a delectable contrast of textures and flavours. The smoked salmon lends a delicate smokiness and briny depth, complemented by the tang from cheese, harmonising within the bagel’s dense yet satisfyingly chewy exterior. It is a breakfast and brunch favourite,” says cricketer-restaurateur Sinan Khader.

Originating from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe and popularised in New York City, this iconic creation has evolved into a versatile culinary canvas enjoyed worldwide. Its popularity lies not only in its delicious combinations but also in its ability to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

What: Smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwich

Where: The Bandstand Pantry, Bandra

Bread: Bagel

Price: Rs 650

Sinan Khader

Split-top bun

Originating from the shores of New England, USA, this iconic sandwich features succulent chunks of fresh lobster meat, typically dressed in a light coating of mayonnaise or melted butter. Nestled within a split-top bun, lightly toasted to perfection, the lobster roll offers a perfect balance of sweet, salty flavours and buttery richness.

At Slink & Bardot, Executive Chef AliAkbar Baldiwala adds his spin with brown butter smoked tomato and grilled heirloom lettuce. “Lobster is cooked sous vide to get the nice buttery texture and then gets tossed in brown butter hollandaise. The roll we make from brioche dough is extremely rich. To cut all that, we add smoked tomato jam, which sears through the richness of acidity, sweetness, and smokiness. We serve it with grilled heirloom lettuce with a caesar-ish dressing and chilli butter breadcrumbs,” he adds.

What: Lobster Roll

Where: Slink & Bardot, Worli

Bread: Brioche

Price: Rs 995

AliAkbar Baldiwala

A slice of Goa

Poie and Pao’s founder, restaurateur Deepa Awchat brings Goa’s rich baking heritage in the comforting appeal of a sandwich. Baked by traditional bakers called podders, poie is a leavened bread, sometimes compared to pita, and has a soft texture and slightly sweet flavour. It forms the perfect pair to mop up gravies, and is even had with sausages (chorizo), fresh seafood, and vegetables.

Often made for breakfast, a thick omelette with onion and tomatoes is dunked in gravy (usually leftover from last night) and had with poie. The ross omelette poie at this Matunga outlet is a fusion of flavours packed in poie, reminiscent of the region’s multicultural influences one gets to witness at gaadas (local stalls). Stuffed in the pocket of a poie, this one has the convenience of a sandwich and the appeal of Goan cuisine.

What: Ross omelette poie

Where: Poie and pao, Matunga

Bread: Poie

Price: Rs 185

Pillow-soft perfection

Pic/Istock; (right) Pic/Shadab Khan

A match made in food heaven, the rich flavours of sautéed mushrooms, creamy brie, sweet caramelised onions, and truffle oil is nestled between slices of soft milk bread (also called hokkaido or shokupan), grilled.

Devika Manjrekar, Founder of Toast Pasta Bar, says, “This combination of ingredients creates a sandwich that is rich, savoury, and full of depth. The sautéed mushrooms provide a robust earthiness, complemented perfectly by the creamy texture and subtle tang of the brie cheese. Sweet caramelised onions add a touch of sweetness and complexity, balancing out the savoury elements. The truffle oil elevates the sandwich with its distinctive aroma and flavour, adding a luxurious touch that ties all the flavours together beautifully.”

Originating from Japan’s fascination with soft, fluffy milk breads, it exemplifies the country’s dedication to meticulous baking techniques and quality ingredients. Renowned for its delicate texture, mild sweetness, and melt-in-your-mouth appeal, it can be enjoyed as a standalone treat—plain or toasted or be a versatile base for desserts too.

What: Mushroom and truffle grilled cheese sandwich

Where: Toast Pasta Bar

Bread: Milk bread

Price: Rs 650