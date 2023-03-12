Breaking News
Bombay Chamber Orchestra at 60: Witness a unique live performance in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 12 March,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Yusra Husain | yusra.husain@mid-day.com

The city’s original ‘Made in India’ Bombay Chamber Orchestra is ringing in its diamond jubilee with old-timers performing Mozart and Beethoven

Bombay Chamber Orchestra


What can be more Mumbai than the Bombay Chamber Orchestra? The proudly Indian, city-based Western Classical orchestra, which also claims to be the oldest indigenous orchestra in the country, has just turned 60. And it is celebrating this musical milestone with a concert on March 18.


From orchestral masterworks by Mozart, Beethoven and Dvorak and operatic arias by Rossini, the concert will see French conductor Pierre-Alexia Touzeau in action. A special addition is two voices in the show, featuring soprano Farah Ghadiali and baritone Oscar Castellino. Both Ghadiali and Castellino are Mumbaikars, who have studied music in London and have individual international careers as featured soloists.



Committee member Freddy Dinshaw, 77, who has been with BCO since its inception, says the orchestra was founded in 1962 by Jini Dinshaw and Parvez Doctor, and mainly comprised young people. Freddy Dinshaw, who will be seen on the violin, is the joint concert master with Zubin Behram-Kamdin.


Farah Ghadiali and Oscar Castellino
Performing around four concerts every year, the BCO took a forced three-year-break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only resumed performing in November last year. “We have three concerts lined up for this year, one in March, the other in August and another in November,” he adds. According to Dinshaw, the first half of the show will comprise arias, with Mozart opening the show. “The second part will be entirely orchestral [instrumental]. It will feature Czech Suite and end with Beethoven’s symphony No. 8,” he says.

Made up of highly dedicated part-time and full-time musicians, the BCO members, says Dinshaw, come from varied fields. “We have engineers, accountants, lawyers, scientists and so many others who have put their heart and soul into the orchestra and continue to do so even today.”

For Farah Ghadiali, this is the second time performing with BCO. She sang with them earlier in 2018. “Most of the songs are in different languages, and will be enacted like an opera,” she says, adding, “Oscar will sing George Handel’s Messiah from 1741 [Why do the nations furiously rage together]. It is still relevant today when nations seem to be at each other’s throats and fears of another World War looming.”

WHEN: March 18, 6.30 PM
WHERE: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Breach Candy
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
TO BOOK: Box office opens at the venue from March 11, call 84259 78278 and bookmyshow.com

