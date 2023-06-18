Father's Day 2023: Indulge in these 5 unique experiences with your father

On Father’s Day, treat your pop to a delectable experience in the city or at home
Make new memories
Take your dad to the Sumo Chan Sunday brunch experience at Mainland China, Andheri. The Sunday brunch menu is inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine, with a modern twist. There are handcrafted drinks and the vibe is old school with live music.
Mainland China
WHERE: Shalimar Morya Park, Ground Floor, Off New Link Road, Andheri West
Price: Rs 1,375 onwards
Amp up the music
Bond with your baba at a vinyl workshop by Bombay Sweet Shop at The Revolver Club. Pipe out hot jalebis, roll laddus to the beat of ’70s music and indulge in mithai, soft serves, and kachori with hot piping chai. You can bring your old turntable that needs repair and get the records cleaned too.
Bombay Sweet Shop
WHEN: Today, 11 AM to 2 PM
PRICE: Rs 800
TO ORDER: www.bombaysweetshop.com
Match the personality
Choose gourmet gifts from The Gift Studio, selecting from an array of hampers that match your pappa’s personality. From baking memories and coffee and conversations to fit and fabulous and masterchef dad, each hamper is curated to cater to different preferences.
The Gift Studio
PRICE: Rs 999 onwards
TO ORDER: thegiftstudio.com
Dip in to celebrate
Gift your baba an artisanal cheese and dip hamper of four appetising flavours from Cremeitalia. Made with 99 per cent Ricotta cheese, they are a healthier alternative to regular cheese dips, ensuring that your dad can have a guilt-free indulgence.
Cremeitalia
PRICE: Rs 200 onwards
TO ORDER: cremeitalia.com
Sweeten the deal
Have a memorable dining experience at The Bluebop Cafe. In honour of Father’s Day, every table that has a father will receive a complimentary brownie on orders above Rs 499.
The Bluebop Cafe
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
WHERE: Linking Road, Khar West