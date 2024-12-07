Debosmita Samantha’s Bariwali brings domestic routines to life, blending nostalgia and liberation in an ode to the women who raised her

A Word In Private

The title Bariwali, in Bengali, traditionally refers to a landlady. However, my series represents women as the true owners of their spaces. Despite the struggles of their daily lives, they have created their worlds within the confines of their homes,” says Debosmita Samantha, whose exhibit Bariwali will be hosted by Method, Kala Ghoda, from December 9 to 15.

Samantha hails from a humble background in West Bengal and grew up surrounded by women. “Growing up in a middle-class family in a rented house with several others, I witnessed the daily chaos of domestic life. Women in those spaces lived within limitations, often confined to their homes, but they embraced their roles wholeheartedly. Their daily rituals, chores, and expressions inspire me deeply, which is why I chose to tell their stories,” says Samantha.



Debosmita Samantha

Her artistic process begins with research—observing, listening, and documenting stories, especially from her family. “My grandmothers are incredible storytellers, and I jot down their tales,” she says. Explaining how memory shapes her art, she also explains, “I follow what my mind and my eyes have already captured. I don’t use photographs for my landscapes. Instead, I rely on memories—snapshots from my travels or impressions stored in my mind. My creative process is hence fluid; as I work, ideas evolve.”

These paintings are a medium through which the artist looks inwards, and find a space in the world. “My painting Paths on Water is based on a childhood memory. Our house, in a low-lying area, would flood during heavy rains. One day, while I was asleep, a snake entered the room. My grandmother and mother were outside, frantically calling out to me. I remember sitting frozen on the cot, the snake coiled underneath,” she shares. These memories resurface when Samantha paints, bringing both pain and a sense of catharsis to her work. Standout looks include “A Word In Private”, which depicts a group of women having a conversation in private, as one of the women looks directly at the viewer, breaking the fourth wall. The artist says, “In these secret meetings, there’s one person who is always looking at the door, watching to make sure no one is coming. ”

When asked about her favourite ones she says, “It’s hard to choose, but one is ‘She Lives in a La-La Land’. It’s a scroll-style painting that narrates the journey of a woman’s life—from infancy to old age. The piece captures the simple joys, like my mother’s favourite Bengali song, and the cyclical nature of life, ending with an old woman weaving a blanket that symbolises the continuity of generations.”

WHAT: Bariwala by Debosmita Samantha

WHEN: December 9 to 15

WHERE: Method, Kala Ghoda