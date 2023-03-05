Turtle festival, comedy and exhibitions: Here's how you can spend an exciting week in Mumbai

WHERE: Seeds of Life, Bandra West and Juhu; WHEN: Ongoing, 12 PM to 10.30 PM; PRICE: Rs 200 onwards; CALL: 8591882863 (Juhu), 9653336089 (Bandra)

For F1 fun

After 14 years, racing legend and 13-time F1 grand prix champion David Coulthard will be in Mumbai to drive the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car, the RB7. For the Red Bull showrun, Coulthard will drive through Bandra’s scenic Bandstand stretch, starting from Galaxy Apartments till Mannat. The last time he was in the city, in 2009, he drove on the Bandra-Worli Sealink.



WHERE: Bandra Bandstand

WHEN: March 12, 10 AM to 1 PM

TO BOOK: redbull.com

Free other ticket category options available

Laugh to death

The second edition of Laughing Dead festival, is back with the biggest voices in Indian comedy. The festival will see a line-up of 10 comedians such as Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri and Prashasti Singh among others.

WHERE: Mehboob Studio, Bandra (W)

WHEN: March 19, 7.30 PM onwards

PRICE: R1,000 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

A feeling called home



Jasjyot Singh Hans

Attend a walkthrough of the group exhibition, The Illusions of Home will be held. Artists such as Jasjyot Singh Hans, Ranjeeta Kumari, Osheen Shiva and Arvind Sundar explore the eternal search for home in their own styles and mediums.

WHERE: Art and Charlie, Bandra West

WHEN: March 9, 6 PM to 7 PM

RSVP: artandcharlie.com

A new life

The Velas Turtle Festival is inviting guests to witness the birth of Olive Ridley turtles, and watch them walk towards the sea. The village homes serve as homestays, hosting guests in authentic Konkani style. Harihareshwar beach and temple, and Bankot fort are close by. The tour includes transportation, meals and accommodation.

WHERE: Velas, Ratnagiri

WHEN: March 10 to 12

PRICE: Rs 3,450

CALL: 9136843033

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Vinayak Pradeep Ramane, 28 Rangoli artist

AVAILABLE FOR: Rangoli art

Charges: Starting Rs 3,000, depending on design and size

Email at: vinayakarts77@gmail.com

Ramane has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) degree from the Sir JJ School of Applied Art, and began doing rangoli professionally in 2010. He has worked on projects for the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Ambani residence, Antilia. He uses various techniques such as galicha, a symmetrical carpet-sized rangoli, freehand, portrait, and rangoli made with salt and on water. Using his fine arts background, he also creates life-size portraits with rangoli colours. He tries to make his work expressive and connect it to the theme. For instance, he uses shlokas, pictures of gods to connect with the festivities.

RECOMMENDED BY: Madhav Thore, ex-housekeeping staff, Reliance Group. “Vinayak is patient and dedicated to his art. He is extremely talented and his designs are contemporary. He understands exactly

what the client wants, which makes working with him easy”.