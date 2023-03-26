From art to theatre: Attend these events in Mumbai this week

REVAMPED MENU BY CHEF AKHIL MULTANI AND CHEF KP WHERE: Tas Asian Kitchen, Bandra Reclamation; WHEN: Ongoing, 11.30 AM to 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 299 onwards; CALL: 9702071015

Representative Image

A night of Indo-fusion beats

For the first time, Indian electronic artiste Nucleya will be performing in Thane as part of the show called Aarmabh. Known for his stage presence and catchy indo-fusion electro beats, he is sure to keep the audience dancing all night.

>>>

WHEN: March 28, 2 PM onwards

WHERE: Axis Lawns, Thane

PRICE: Rs 555 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

A glimpse into history

Crossing to Talikota is a historical play written by Girish Karnad and directed by Arjun Sajnani. The play revolves around the fall of the Vijayanagar empire, whose capital city Hampi was left in ruins after the war of Talikota.

>>>

WHEN: March 31, April 1,2 (multiple timings)

WHERE: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

PRICE: R590 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpa.com

Learning to seek support

For someone who struggles with saying phrases such as, “please help me,” or “I need you,” this workshop is all about asking for help. Conducted by counselling psychologists, Prartharna Sham and Naina Shahri, this workshop will explore the idea of help, an individual’s relationship with it as well as their access to seeking support.

>>>

WHEN: March 26, 11.30 AM to

1.30 PM

WHERE: Zoom

PRICE: Rs 750

CALL: 9986019253, 7738852413

United by art

A week-long art exhibition will see five artists from across the country coming together to showcase their work. The five artists whose works are on display are Vani Pillai, Anita Kher Hasurkar, Sutapa Dasgupta, Ratnamala Lanka and PC Prasad.

>>>

WHEN: March 28 to April 3,

11 AM to 7 PM

WHERE: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bijal Thakkar and Kruti Shah

Professional organisers

>>>

AVAILABLE FOR: Home and office organising

PRICE: Rs 3,000 per hour

EMAIL: methodize.organise@gmail.com

CALL: 9892199930

Methodize is a one-stop destination for your home and office organising needs. Bijal Thakkar and Kruti Shah, based in the western suburbs, bring you this professional organising service that helps you categorise, declutter and bring joy to the space around you, from your wardrobe to your kitchen. The founders are professional organisers who have completed the Marie Kondo training programme. After a complimentary consultation to discuss the specific needs of the client, the team offers on-site decluttering and organising, as well as coaching on how to maintain the space going forward. Bijal reassures, “We label and arrange everything in such a way that it is extremely user-friendly and easy for the client to manage.”

RECOMMENDED BY: Payal Datwani, Bandra resident, “I had a fabulous experience with Methodize for my closets. It was like a breath of fresh air for a professional team to organise for me. They labelled everything, making my life simpler. Bijal and Kruti are approachable, and offer great suggestions and excellent service”.