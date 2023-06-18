From dance to music: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar; WHEN: Ongoing, noon onwards; PRICE: Rs 6500+ for two; CALL: 7208478228

Attend a workshop for teachers

Doodle and education enthusiast, Sheila Lewis, is conducting a sketchnoting workshop. It is used for visually noting down information at the time of a talk or for making visual notes later. In this workshop, she will introduce the basics of minimalistic doodles, and how one can turn textual information into visual notes. This session is ideal for all kinds of educators, across subjects.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: June 26, 7 PM to 8.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 199

CALL: 90040 35083

Celebrate Pride with embroidery

Soft Invasions, Stitch-Punk Visions is an exhibition by queer artist Liactuallee that captures crocheted sculptures and embroidery. It is an exploration of identity, utopia, and the human impact on our environment.

WHERE: Method Bandra

WHEN: Till June 25

CALL: 9821114562

Watch them dance

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global street dance series with over 90 events held in 30 cities around the world. The judge of this dance event is the crowd gathered to watch. Among the top 16, the winner from India will go on to compete in the finals, which will be held in Germany on November 4.

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

WHEN: June 25, 3 PM onwards RSVP: redbull.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bhakti Talati, 37 Empowerment Coach

AVAILABLE FOR: LinkedIn Profile Building

CHARGES: Rs 1,500

EMAIL: bhaktitalati@gmail.com

Talati is an empowerment coach and helps people improve various aspects of their careers. With a background in digital marketing, Talati will help you build the perfect profile on LinkedIn, which will make you stand out. “It is an one-on-one session for people who don’t know where to begin. They also may be using the platform to showcase a side hustle. Some are not used to the digital format, while some are freshers who have just joined the job market, and might be good at Instagram, but not LinkedIn.” Talati helps her clients sharpen their focus and often asks her clients to first answer—Why do I want to be on LinkedIn? “Do you want just a presence or leads. Do you want to improve your networking or do you want to put your product out there? These are the basics I help my clients with,” she says.

RECOMMENDED BY: Ganesh Mate, 35, “Bhakti helped me clean my LinkedIn profile and strategically word it due to which my profile views increased by 13 per cent. Bhakti first understood my requirements and from there what and how to include in the profile.”