From mangoes to jazz: Spend a fun-filled weekend attending these events in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 June,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com

WHERE: Out of the Blue, Khar; WHEN: Ongoing; PRICE: R555+ onwards; CALL: 7208478228

From mangoes to jazz: Spend a fun-filled weekend attending these events in Mumbai

Representative Image

From mangoes to jazz: Spend a fun-filled weekend attending these events in Mumbai
Laugh and be addicted


PIC/PAUL JACOBS
PIC/PAUL JACOBS


Australian-born, European-based comedian and storyteller Elena Gabrielle is bringing her solo show, Addickted, to Khar. It is about the addictions people have—harmless, illegal or just weird. Expect hilarious stories, live music and of course, a new pair of her iconic sparkly shoes.
>>>
WHERE: The Habitat, Khar
WHEN: June 25, 6 PM and 8 PM onwards
PRICE: R500 onwards
TO BUY: bookmyshow.com


Dip you evening in Jazz

Avishek Dey. PIC/TANMAY SARVADEAvishek Dey. PIC/TANMAY SARVADE

Founded by bassist Avishek Dey, Modcult will be playing the greatest jazz hits by Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday and more.
>>>
WHERE: Royal Opera House
WHEN: July 9, 7 PM onwards
PRICE: Rs 300
TO BUY: royaloperahouse.in

Bid adieu to the king of fruits

Calling all mango lovers to make the most of the fruit this season before we wait for another year. The Mango Festival will have over 35 varieties of the fruit on sale. The festival will also have mango-inspired food.
>>>
WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC
WHEN: June 30 to July 2, 4 PM onwards
RSVP: insider.in

Watch toys come to life

Peggy Pane—Oh What a Pain is a play inspired by the  Amelia Jane series by Enid Blyton, adapted and directed by Sheetal R and Rohit Tiwari. The story is about the toys inside Penny’s Toy Nursery where a new toy named Peggy Pane arrives and turns the nursery upside down. Peggy creates mischief in the nursery and makes life difficult for all the toys.
>>>
WHERE: Dance Theatre, NCPA
WHEN: July 9, 12 PM onwards
PRICE:  R500 onwards
TO BUY: ncpamumbai.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Minella Cliffton Gracious, 47 Rubik’s Cube tutor
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: 
Teaching Rubik’s cube solving techniques to children
CHARGES: R700 onwards for unlimited sessions till the child learns
CALL: 9967777778

Gracious started teaching children between the ages seven and 17, the technique of solving Rubik’s Cube roughly four years ago. “I started teaching my son who had an interest and picked up the techniques,” she recalls. “The classes started as a hobby and a way to make pocket money for my son as he would teach his friends. But he soon gave up and I started taking classes.” She says that the demand increased during the pandemic. All her sessions are online and last half-an-hour. The Malad-based resident has taught over 200 students and her classes include, “logical reasoning, increased concentration, ability to distress”. She has around 15 to 18 different types of cubes with patterns and colours and she teaches solving all of them.

RECOMMENDED BY: Padma Bhandarkar, mother of Akshara and Aditi, “This was one of the best classes my kids attended. We initially joined for the basic 3X3 cube but my kids kept asking for more and they even made patterns with the Megaminx. Minella taught them with interesting stories.”

