From theatre to open mic: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Smoke House Deli outlets; WHEN: Till December 30; PRICE: Rs 465 onwards

The hills are alive

Pahadinama is a contemporary folk play about stories from the hills. Written as a travelogue, the play follows four artistes who’ve been asked to promote tourism in Uttarakhand.

WHEN: December 9, 7 PM

WHERE: MAA Studio & cafe, Versova

PRICE: Rs 350

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meditation in sound

Sound therapists Bambi Mathur and Aparna Sundar are conducting a healing Bardo: A Gong Bath Meditation to induce calmness in the mind.

WHEN: December 9 and 10,

9.00 AM and 12.30 PM

WHERE: Conscious Collective, Vikhroli

PRICE: Rs 249 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Environmental films for the win

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is back with its fourth edition. With a selection of 60 films from 50 countries, the festival features gems like Deep Rising, The Future Children, and The Recycling Myth, and India’s very own Against The Tide.

WHEN: 10 AM to 6 PM

WHERE: Multiple venues

TO BOOK: insider.in

For kids, by kids

Dorangos is hosting open mic sessions for kids starting December 3. The open mics are a chance for kiddos to perform poetry, narrate stories, or sing their favourite song.

WHEN: December 3 to 17

WHERE: Dorangos Hall 2, Bandra

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

TO BOOK: allevents.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nastascha Shah, 36 Inner Child Healer and Breathwork Expert

Available for: inner child healing

Contact: 8448604129

Charges: Rs 3800 upwards

As a certified healer for nine years, Natascha Shah says healing her own inner child was what drew her to this form of therapy in the first place. “It’s a method of healing where you target the trauma, hurts, and emotional blocks you have been carrying in you since you were conceived. The trigger-points, repetitive patterns, and reactions to situations are a result of what you’ve been conditioned to think and act.” The process typically takes place within 10 sessions, and involves going back to the age where it started. She also conducts breathwork exercises, meant to release emotions through regulated breathing.

RECOMMENDED BY: Garima Sehgal, Cluster Manager, Operations at MakeMyTrip says, “I have experienced one of the most magical sessions with Natascha Shah. The combination of techniques like guided visualisations, dialogue, and creative expressions made me feel lighter.”