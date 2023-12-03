Breaking News
From theatre to open mic: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 03 December,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Christalle Fernandes | smdmail@mid-day.com

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
The hills are alive



Pahadinama is a contemporary folk play about stories from the hills. Written as a travelogue, the play follows four artistes who’ve been asked to promote tourism in Uttarakhand.
>>>
WHEN: December 9, 7 PM
WHERE: MAA Studio & cafe, Versova
PRICE: Rs 350
TO BOOK: insider.in


Meditation in sound

Sound therapists Bambi Mathur and Aparna Sundar are conducting a healing Bardo: A Gong Bath Meditation to induce calmness in the mind.
>>>
WHEN: December 9 and 10, 
9.00 AM and 12.30 PM 
WHERE: Conscious Collective, Vikhroli
PRICE: Rs 249 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Environmental films for the win

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is back with its fourth edition. With a selection of 60 films from 50 countries, the festival features gems like Deep Rising, The Future Children, and The Recycling Myth, and India’s very own Against The Tide.
>>>
WHEN: 10 AM to 6 PM  
WHERE: Multiple venues
TO BOOK: insider.in 

For kids, by kids

Dorangos is hosting open mic sessions for kids starting December 3. The open mics are a chance for kiddos to perform poetry, narrate stories, or sing their favourite song.
>>>
WHEN: December 3 to 17
WHERE: Dorangos Hall 2, Bandra
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO BOOK: allevents.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nastascha Shah, 36 Inner Child Healer and Breathwork Expert
>>>
Available for: inner child healing
Contact: 8448604129
Charges: Rs 3800 upwards

As a certified healer for nine years, Natascha Shah says healing her own inner child was what drew her to this form of therapy in the first place. “It’s a method of healing where you target the trauma, hurts, and emotional blocks you have been carrying in you since you were conceived. The trigger-points, repetitive patterns, and reactions to situations are a result of what you’ve been conditioned to think and act.” The process typically takes place within 10 sessions, and involves going back to the age where it started. She also conducts breathwork exercises, meant to release emotions through regulated breathing. 

RECOMMENDED BY: Garima Sehgal, Cluster Manager, Operations at MakeMyTrip says, “I have experienced one of the most magical sessions with Natascha Shah. The combination of techniques like guided visualisations, dialogue, and creative expressions made me feel lighter.”

