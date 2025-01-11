Classical dance performance to relief tile pottery workshop, explore these unique events in Mumbai next week

Don’t Miss today: South Indian Buffet; At: South of Vindhyas – The Orchid; Where: Vile Parle; Offer: Flat 25 per cent off; Price: Rs 3,000 for two; To book: 7506010316

Rebellion meets classical tradition

What happens when the Gods descend to say, “You need saving... from yourself”? “Who’s Afraid of the Naayika?” is a satirical reimagining of classical dance through the lens of rebellion and tradition. Follow Rukmini Joshi, a Kathak dancer, as her critique stirs earthly and heavenly chaos in a bold tale of freedom, tradition, and self-expression.

WHEN: Jan 18

WHERE: Chaubara - by Veda Factory, Versova

PRICE: Rs 320 onwards

TO BUY: insider.in

Vipul Goyal live!

Kickstart 2025 with laughter! Vipul Goyal, the star of Humorously Yours, is bringing over an hour of his best jokes to Navi Mumbai for the very first time. Known for his razor-sharp wit and relatable humour, Vipul guarantees a night filled with non-stop laughs. Don’t miss this perfect way to celebrate your first weekend of the new year. Grab your tickets now for an unforgettable comedy experience.

WHEN: Jan 16

WHERE: Sahitya Mandir Sabhagruh, Vashi

PRICE: Rs 899 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Create your own relief tiles

Unleash your creativity at Desi Art Studio’s Relief Tile Pottery Workshop at Doolally, Khar, Mumbai. Whether you’re a beginner or pottery enthusiast, learn to design and sculpt unique relief tiles with expert guidance. All materials and refreshments are included, and you’ll take home your own handmade tile! Limited spots available—pre-register now for a fun, hands-on artistic experience.

WHEN: Jan 18

WHERE: Doolally, Khar West

PRICE: Rs 1,500

TO BUY: insider.in

An electrifying night

American Pride Soda presents Thaikkudam Bridge live in concert! Known for their genre-defying sound and high-energy performances, this indie rock sensation is set to ignite the stage. Experience an unforgettable evening of electrifying music, infectious energy, and sheer brilliance.

WHEN: Jan 18

WHERE: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

A sugar-free 2025!

Smiita Krishna

Helps you lose weight and reverse Diabetes

AVAILABLE FOR: Nutrition guidance and diabetes related issues

Contact: 9819046490

With the advent of 2025 comes the promise of fresh beginnings and healthier choices. But heath isn’t just about fleeting resolutions and quick fixes; it’s about sustainable, transformative shifts in how we approach food, fitness and our lifestyles in general. This is where Smiita Krishna comes in- a dedicated nutritionist and diabetes coach who believes that “nutrition coupled with an active lifestyle has always been the first line defence against most health concerns.” “Diabetes is called a ‘Lifestyle Disease’ for a reason—the condition happens because of poor lifestyle and food choices,” notes Krishna. Her approach focuses on reversing these conditions.“Many of my clients have even been able to forgo their blood pressure medications,” she says.

RECOMMENDED BY: Shirley After working out consistently for three years, I managed to go from 98.5 kg to 76.8 kg, but then I hit a plateau. That’s when I was introduced to Smiita, and it’s been a game-changer. In just four months, I went from 76.8 kg to 69.8 kg.