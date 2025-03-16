Don’t Miss today

Flat 30 per cent off At: Santacruz West, What: Italian, Japanese & Asian cuisines, To book: Zomato

Shockwaves of fun

&ME, a trailblazer in electronic music, is set to deliver an electrifying night of deep house and tech house beats. Known for his groove-driven sets and genre-defying tracks, this performance promises to be a festival season highlight. Grab your tickets before they’re gone!

When: March 22, 3 pm

Where: Enclosure 1, Mahalakshmi Race Course

Price: R5,000 onwards

To Book: BMS

Beginning of the end

The End unravels three distinct love stories: a college romance turning toxic, a live-in couple questioning their relationship, and a marriage crumbling under doubt and deceit. Through text, movement, music, and memory, this production explores love when the odds are stacked against it. But is it truly the end? Watch to find out!

When: March 22, 5.30 pm

Where: Chaubara by Veda Factory

Price: Rs 299 onwards

To book: district.in

Is it funny to you?

Urooj Ashfaq is back with her boldest show yet. Called “mild and timid” in an online review, she’s on a mission to prove them wrong. Expect sharp jokes, risky takes, and a whole lot of bad-girl energy. Catch her like never before—unfiltered and unapologetic.

When: March 15 onwards

Where: Multiple venues

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To Book: BMS

Annyeonghaseyo!

Hello Seoul brings the essence of Korea to Mumbai in a one-day cultural festival. Enjoy K-pop performances, traditional dance, Korean beauty workshops, authentic cuisine, and interactive brand activations. With live acts, engaging activities, and exciting giveaways, it’s an immersive experience for both fans and newcomers.

When: March 22; 2 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

To Book: BMS

Witness nature’s miracles

Join Trek India for a quick getaway to the coastal eco-village of Velas, just six hours away from Mumbai, where Olive Ridley turtles hatch and make their way to the sea. Witness this breathtaking scene and participate in the local culture for a unique experience. Don’t mess with the turtles, though!

When: March 14 onwards

Where: Journey starts at SGNP main gate

Price: Rs 2,599 onwards

To book: BMS

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Rima Shenoy

Spiritual and art therapy

AVAILABLE FOR: Spiritual therapy

Contact: 9930430040

About a year ago, Rima Shenoy embraced a spiritual path and now dedicates herself to serving Guru Pashupati, a renowned spiritual guide based in Mysore. Inspired by his teachings, she leads programmes on spirituality and inner consciousness, guiding those determined to change the course of their lives. One such initiative is Yoga Nidra, an online program that has attracted participants from all around the world. It teaches you mastery of time and makes you a high-performing individual. More than just a course, Yoga Nidra is a journey—one that demands great discipline but promises you to rediscover your purpose, helping seekers find the peace they have been searching for. You can also reach out to her for art therapy.

RECOMMENDED BY: Siddharth—We are really blessed to have known Rima Ji. Her teachings have changed our lives and everyone must try what she has to offer!