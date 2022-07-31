Flavours of the rain

Match the monsoon mood with these seasonal menus in the city

Representative Image

Go desi

This season, Meetha has some traditional monsoon special dishes from the heartland to entice your taste buds. There’s Chinese samosa, khasta kachori, mattar kachori, khasta kachori chaat, corn mattar ki chaat and in sweets, there is imarti, balushahi, and laung latika.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 35 onwards

WHERE: Meetha by Radisson, AK Plaza, junction off SV Road and Veer Savarkar Flyover, Goregaon West

CALL: 9594971605

Under the open sky

Watch the rains from the famed cabanas at Gallops al fresco, while sipping on cocktails and savouring a hearty meal of global flavours. From goat cheese and pear salad, to chicken involtini, lamb polpette, and sarson tandoori aloo, there is something for everyone.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

WHERE: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi

CALL: 69600111

Mood monsoon

This Monsoon Moodboard by Toast & Tonic features cuisines from around the world, drizzled with local, seasonal ingredients. Think mushroom buns, Nashville fried hot chicken, miso and mushroom coconut broth; round off with a warm peach pie.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 350 onwards

WHERE: Toast & Tonic, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, BKC

CALL: 7208871559

Off the coast

Skip the pakoras, go for Fresh Catch’s jackfruit crisps, masala or rava fried. There’s also sungta ane bhende kodi with Goan rice or chicken cafreal. Perfect comfort food for this weather.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

WHERE: Khan House, Hill Road, above McDonald’s, Bandra

CALL: 9821121876

Heart-warming delights

Enjoy the magic of monsoons with crispy bites and music under one roof. From fried pakodas to comfort bowls, crispy cheese balls, spicy poutine and monsoon special roll, go ahead, indulge and then some more.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

AVAILABLE AT: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC

CALL: 8356984990

Warm your soul

There’s a decadent range of hot chocolate brewing at Bombay Baking Company, in hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel, orange, mocha, peanut, vegan and

classic flavours.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 400 onwards WHERE: Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu.

CALL: 66933344