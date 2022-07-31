Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Flavours of the rain

Flavours of the rain

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

Match the monsoon mood with these seasonal menus in the city

Flavours of the rain

Representative Image


Go desi

This season, Meetha has some traditional monsoon special dishes from the heartland to entice your taste buds. There’s Chinese samosa, khasta kachori, mattar kachori, khasta kachori chaat, corn mattar ki chaat and in sweets, there is imarti, balushahi, and laung latika. 
>>>
PRICE: Rs 35 onwards
WHERE: Meetha by Radisson, AK Plaza, junction off SV Road and Veer Savarkar Flyover, Goregaon West
CALL: 9594971605

Under the open sky


Watch the rains from the famed cabanas at Gallops al fresco, while sipping on cocktails and savouring a hearty meal of global flavours. From goat cheese and pear salad, to chicken involtini, lamb polpette, and sarson tandoori aloo, there is something for everyone.  
>>>
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
WHERE: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi 
CALL: 69600111 

Mood monsoon

This Monsoon Moodboard by Toast & Tonic features cuisines from around the world, drizzled with local, seasonal ingredients. Think mushroom buns, Nashville fried hot chicken, miso and mushroom coconut broth; round off with a warm peach pie.  
>>>
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
WHERE: Toast & Tonic, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, BKC
CALL: 7208871559 

Off the coast

Skip the pakoras, go for Fresh Catch’s jackfruit crisps, masala or rava fried. There’s also sungta ane bhende kodi with Goan rice or chicken cafreal. Perfect comfort food for this weather.  
>>>
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
WHERE: Khan House, Hill Road, above McDonald’s, Bandra 
CALL: 9821121876

Heart-warming delights

Enjoy the magic of monsoons with crispy bites and music under one roof. From fried pakodas to comfort bowls, crispy cheese balls, spicy poutine and monsoon special roll, go ahead, indulge and then some more.  
>>>
PRICE: Rs 450 onwards
AVAILABLE AT: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC
CALL: 8356984990

Warm your soul

There’s a decadent range of hot chocolate brewing at Bombay Baking Company, in hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel, orange, mocha, peanut, vegan and 
classic flavours.  
>>>
PRICE: Rs 400 onwards WHERE: Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu.
CALL: 66933344

life and style sunday mid-day indian food mumbai food Food Recipes mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK