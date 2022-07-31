Flavours of the rain

Match the monsoon mood with these seasonal menus in the city
Go desi
This season, Meetha has some traditional monsoon special dishes from the heartland to entice your taste buds. There’s Chinese samosa, khasta kachori, mattar kachori, khasta kachori chaat, corn mattar ki chaat and in sweets, there is imarti, balushahi, and laung latika.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 35 onwards
WHERE: Meetha by Radisson, AK Plaza, junction off SV Road and Veer Savarkar Flyover, Goregaon West
CALL: 9594971605
Under the open sky
Watch the rains from the famed cabanas at Gallops al fresco, while sipping on cocktails and savouring a hearty meal of global flavours. From goat cheese and pear salad, to chicken involtini, lamb polpette, and sarson tandoori aloo, there is something for everyone.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
WHERE: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi
CALL: 69600111
Mood monsoon
This Monsoon Moodboard by Toast & Tonic features cuisines from around the world, drizzled with local, seasonal ingredients. Think mushroom buns, Nashville fried hot chicken, miso and mushroom coconut broth; round off with a warm peach pie.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
WHERE: Toast & Tonic, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, BKC
CALL: 7208871559
Off the coast
Skip the pakoras, go for Fresh Catch’s jackfruit crisps, masala or rava fried. There’s also sungta ane bhende kodi with Goan rice or chicken cafreal. Perfect comfort food for this weather.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
WHERE: Khan House, Hill Road, above McDonald’s, Bandra
CALL: 9821121876
Heart-warming delights
Enjoy the magic of monsoons with crispy bites and music under one roof. From fried pakodas to comfort bowls, crispy cheese balls, spicy poutine and monsoon special roll, go ahead, indulge and then some more.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 450 onwards
AVAILABLE AT: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC
CALL: 8356984990
Warm your soul
There’s a decadent range of hot chocolate brewing at Bombay Baking Company, in hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel, orange, mocha, peanut, vegan and
classic flavours.
>>>
PRICE: Rs 400 onwards WHERE: Bombay Baking Company, JW Marriott, Juhu.
CALL: 66933344