From art to comedy: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Asian delights What: Flat 25 per cent off; Where: Meraki, Carter Rd; Cost: Rs 1,000 (for two); To book: 8976808222

Art party

Unleash your creativity with this Fluid Art Workshop—perfect for spicing up your kitty party or girl gang meetup! Create stunning abstract masterpieces with zero experience needed. They bring the materials and fun, whether at your own home or their Thane studio.

WHEN: Jan 25 – Feb 1

WHERE: Siddhachal Housing Society, Thane West

PRICE: Rs 2000

TO BUY: bookmyshow

Gujral is back!

Get ready to laugh till your cheeks hurt with Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai featuring the brilliantly funny Harsh Gujral. With his razor-sharp wit and relatable stories, Gujral turns life’s chaos into comedic gold. Sitting in the first two rows? Brave choice—his charmingly savage roasts might just make you part of the act!

WHEN: Jan 31

WHERE: AIRSPACE, Seawoods Grand Central Mall: Navi Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 999 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow

The art of playwriting

Sharpen your storytelling skills with Ramu Ramanathan. Inspired by ancient scholar Abhinavagupta, this playwriting workshop explores timeless principles of plot, characterisation, and emotional impact, in exploring narratives.

WHEN: Jan 27 – 29

WHERE: NMACC

PRICE: Rs 2,000

TO BUY: bookmyshow

Dostoevsky, reimagined

Chandni Raatein is a Fyodor Dostoevsky classic reimagined by Purva Naresh. Set across four nights where love flickers like starlight, this play entwines two strangers’ lives in a tale of hope, longing, and fate. With an Indo-Russian flair, this is a fresh lens on the classic: White Nights, that will linger in your heart long after the curtain falls.

WHEN: Feb 1 – 2

WHERE: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 399 onwards

TO BUY: insider.in

Festivities for the furry friends

It’s time to get your tails wagging—Pet Fed is back, bigger and cooler (literally) in a fully air-conditioned venue. Celebrating a fabulous decade, join them in these two paw-some days packed with play zones, masterclasses, fashion shows, adoption camps, 150+ pet stalls, and more! Bring your pet or just your love for them—fun’s guaranteed!

WHEN: Feb 1, 2025

WHERE: NESCO, Goregaon East

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BUY: insider.in



Meet a person with a skill you can use

A member of Farhan Akhtar’s band Farhan Live and Ayushmann Khurrana’s band Ayushmann Bhava, Shannon Donald is here to offer her expertise in the world of music. She teaches her students to learn to use their voices to the best of their abilities. From vocal practices to training, to learning to take care of your vocal chords, she’s got you covered. Donald also teaches songwriting—from structuring writing a verse. What chords might go along with that? Learn the answers to all these queries and more. One-on-one sessions can begin at about R2,000, depending on your requirements. You can also check out her Instagram for tips and tricks to improve your vocal skills.

Recommended by: Jessica D’mello—What I really like about Shannon is that she gives you more than just vocal training. In her first session she taught me how to use the mic. She teaches you how to perform, not just to sing.

Shannon Donald

Vocals and songwriting coach

Available for:

Vocal and songwriting coaching

Contact: vocaltribeindia@gmail.com

DM on Instagram @shannondonaldmusic