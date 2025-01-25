From art to comedy: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

Asian delights What: Flat 25 per cent off; Where: Meraki, Carter Rd; Cost: Rs 1,000 (for two); To book: 8976808222
Pic/nmacc.com
Art party
ADVERTISEMENT
Unleash your creativity with this Fluid Art Workshop—perfect for spicing up your kitty party or girl gang meetup! Create stunning abstract masterpieces with zero experience needed. They bring the materials and fun, whether at your own home or their Thane studio.
WHEN: Jan 25 – Feb 1
WHERE: Siddhachal Housing Society, Thane West
PRICE: Rs 2000
TO BUY: bookmyshow
Gujral is back!
Pic/Instagram
Get ready to laugh till your cheeks hurt with Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai featuring the brilliantly funny Harsh Gujral. With his razor-sharp wit and relatable stories, Gujral turns life’s chaos into comedic gold. Sitting in the first two rows? Brave choice—his charmingly savage roasts might just make you part of the act!
WHEN: Jan 31
WHERE: AIRSPACE, Seawoods Grand Central Mall: Navi Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 999 onwards
TO BUY: bookmyshow
The art of playwriting
Sharpen your storytelling skills with Ramu Ramanathan. Inspired by ancient scholar Abhinavagupta, this playwriting workshop explores timeless principles of plot, characterisation, and emotional impact, in exploring narratives.
WHEN: Jan 27 – 29
WHERE: NMACC
PRICE: Rs 2,000
TO BUY: bookmyshow
Dostoevsky, reimagined
Chandni Raatein is a Fyodor Dostoevsky classic reimagined by Purva Naresh. Set across four nights where love flickers like starlight, this play entwines two strangers’ lives in a tale of hope, longing, and fate. With an Indo-Russian flair, this is a fresh lens on the classic: White Nights, that will linger in your heart long after the curtain falls.
WHEN: Feb 1 – 2
WHERE: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West
PRICE: Rs 399 onwards
TO BUY: insider.in
Festivities for the furry friends
Pic/petfed.org
It’s time to get your tails wagging—Pet Fed is back, bigger and cooler (literally) in a fully air-conditioned venue. Celebrating a fabulous decade, join them in these two paw-some days packed with play zones, masterclasses, fashion shows, adoption camps, 150+ pet stalls, and more! Bring your pet or just your love for them—fun’s guaranteed!
WHEN: Feb 1, 2025
WHERE: NESCO, Goregaon East
PRICE: Rs 699 onwards
TO BUY: insider.in
Meet a person with a skill you can use
A member of Farhan Akhtar’s band Farhan Live and Ayushmann Khurrana’s band Ayushmann Bhava, Shannon Donald is here to offer her expertise in the world of music. She teaches her students to learn to use their voices to the best of their abilities. From vocal practices to training, to learning to take care of your vocal chords, she’s got you covered. Donald also teaches songwriting—from structuring writing a verse. What chords might go along with that? Learn the answers to all these queries and more. One-on-one sessions can begin at about R2,000, depending on your requirements. You can also check out her Instagram for tips and tricks to improve your vocal skills.
Recommended by: Jessica D’mello—What I really like about Shannon is that she gives you more than just vocal training. In her first session she taught me how to use the mic. She teaches you how to perform, not just to sing.
Shannon Donald
Vocals and songwriting coach
Available for:
Vocal and songwriting coaching
Contact: vocaltribeindia@gmail.com
DM on Instagram @shannondonaldmusic