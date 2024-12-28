Here's how you can grow your own food in 2025

You don’t need a green thumb to grow your own food in 2025—all you need is a small space, and a large bag of perseverance

Ludhiana’s Ravneet Kaur believes starting is key food grows itself, but real learning comes from experimenting, failing, and persevering. Besides Indian vegetables, she grows exotic ones such as kale, zucchini and broccoli

It’s 2024, and you’ve just enjoyed a bowl of palak paneer. Now, take a moment to consider where the spinach might have come from. No prizes for guessing that—in metros, most vegetables are grown in ‘gutter farms’ near railway tracks, with untreated sewage water used for irrigation. An unsettling reality that could make your favourite dishes far less appetising and all the more unhealthy.

Enter 2025, and now, imagine reaching your window sill to pick fresh basil and tomatoes for a bowl of soup, and the lush green methi tempts you to dish out parathas—just like Mayank Sharma, who has been terrace farming for almost a decade. He tasted his first major success in 2017-2018 when he managed to grow a full garden of winter vegetables. That harvest was a turning point, showing him that urban farming could sustain a family and that the vision of a chemical-free harvest is enough motivation.

However, it wasn’t until 2020—when his daughter was born during the COVID-19 lockdown—that growing food became a mission. He was deeply concerned about the world she was entering, especially living in Delhi, where fresh air was a challenge. This fear became a catalyst, driving him to fully embrace urban farming and dedicate himself to creating content on Instagram with the handle @baking_gardener_vlogs that educates young parents on how to grow their own food and build a healthier, sustainable future.

Start small, says Sharma, with a few easy vegetables such as lady fingers and brinjal. “When you gain some confidence, move on to tomatoes and then the difficult ones such bottle and bitter gourds. Cultivating a garden is truly a journey of learning by doing. From pest attacks and nutrition challenges to understanding seasonal needs and adapting to weather changes, the truth is, no one can teach you exactly how to master it. It’s something you have to experience firsthand when you sow the first set of seeds and follow the advice to adapt to your environment and climatic conditions. “Failures are a part of the process and I’ve had plenty.

From experimenting with various methods to learning about pest attacks and unpredictable weather, every setback has taught me an invaluable lesson in growing my own food,” says Sharma. “The satisfaction of growing your food outweighs the challenges. For example, if a tomato crop fails due to pests, I don’t dwell on it—I replant and try again. The joy of a successful harvest and the health benefits of fresh, organic produce make it all worthwhile,” he assures.



Mayank Sharma has been promoting a low waste lifestyle and the joys of urban gardening on his terrace, through his social media platform

Sharma highlights the remarkable ability of nature to create balance, even in an urban garden. “Over time, your garden evolves into a self-sustaining ecosystem,” he explains. “When pests like aphids show up, natural allies like ladybugs control them. If there’s mosquito larvae, dragonflies arrive to handle it. Butterflies, bees, lizards—all these natural helpers work together, creating a thriving, environment where every element has its role. Your garden begins to manage itself with patience and care, becoming a living example of nature’s perfect balance.”

A few years ago, Ravneet Kaur started growing wheatgrass at home to make health shots—that was when she got her hands dirty in the soil, but her moment of truth was when she went to a nearby farm to procure organic vegetables. “The lady gardener pulled out carrots from the soil, and it felt so soothing. During COVID-19, I decided to grow my own veggies and use our terrace space on the second and third floors for the same,” she shares.



Sharma’s three-year-old daughter, Raahi loves harvesting

Ravneet, who runs the insta handle @hariyali_with_cherie is told she has a green thumb, but she feels that life will be simple if we all can grow and cook our own food. “You just have to start. It’s science, not rocket science, and food grows independently. When I started, resources for urban farming were limited. I relied on Google, Facebook communities, and small pockets of content to guide me. But here’s the truth: no guide or community can teach you everything. They can inspire and motivate you to start, but the real learning comes from doing—experimenting, failing, and persevering. There’s no shortcut; you have to get your hands dirty.”

Battling postpartum depression, Aditi Khattar found solace in rediscovering the things she loved as a child—gardening being one of them. “I started with a few plants to liven up my balcony, and within a year, I was nurturing over 200,” she recalls. Gardening helped her heal and became a bonding activity with her daughter, Zoya. “As she grew, we worked around the plants together. The process deeply grounded me.”



Aditi Khattar designs and creates green living spaces

But the journey wasn’t without challenges. Khattar remembers struggling in the early stages, killing many plants while figuring out the right soil mix, light conditions, and watering needs. “It took time, but as I dedicated myself to learning, things got easier. Instagram became my go-to platform for inspiration and knowledge. Documenting my journey on @thegreenishaffair helped me connect with other urban gardeners, and eventually, I created hundreds of gardens in urban homes through my venture.”

One of her most cherished memories is growing her first bell peppers. “The joy was immense for me and the entire family. That same year, we grew lettuce, coriander, methi, chillies, beetroot, and bok choy,” she says with pride. Khattar offers simple advice to those looking to start their own garden: “Just start. Don’t get overwhelmed by the content online. Each space is unique, and so are its requirements. Begin small and slow—maybe with one or two plants. Nurture them, learn from the process, and once you see success, expand your garden. It’s a journey worth taking.”



Her daughter, Zoya is actively involved in growing vegetables, she eats better

Once you master urban farming, it naturally leads to other sustainable practices such as composting and rainwater harvesting. Sharma calls this the kitchen-to-kitchen cycle: kitchen waste—peels, leftovers, etc.—goes into a composting bin. Over time, micro-organisms, earthworms, and black soldier flies work their magic, turning waste into compost, often called “black gold”. That compost nurtures your urban garden and the food you grow returns to your kitchen. It’s a beautiful, self-sustaining loop that embodies the essence of sustainable living.

Khattar shares that urban gardening naturally incorporates sustainable practices like utilising the water from washing pulses and vegetables into gardening, choosing native plants over exotic as they require less care and they support the local environment and for aesthetics, she recommends using solar lights to light up the garden at night.

For Ravneet, carrying compost three floors was a task, so she started composting, and that has been a true game changer. “I have seven composting bins made with vegetable peels. I also make my own citrus and bio enzymes,” she adds. The summer of 2024 was extremely challenging for many farmers and gardeners. Khattar says, “Most flourishing gardens dried up in the scorching heat this year. It’s not easy to witness, but like every gardener in the world, we hope the rains will bring it back to life.”

Sharma’s goal is to bring urban gardening into every household. “As I flew over Delhi recently, I noticed countless barren terraces and realised the untapped potential for greenery. We’re already gathering feedback and working on solutions to make it easier for individuals to set up urban farms. The journey teaches patience and perseverance; the first harvest will hook you for life. Urban farming is more than just a hobby—it’s a lifestyle that fosters well-being, sustainability, and self-reliance.”

Breaking misconceptions

>> Vegetables can only be grown in bigger spaces

> Aditi Khattar helps people grow veggies in balconies, containers, hanging baskets, and vertical towers.

>> Urban farmers use special or chemical-laden soil to achieve great results.

>Mayank Sharma’s soil mix blends homemade compost, garden soil, and neem cake powder. ✓

>> Terracotta plants and soil add weight to the roof and cause leakage

> Ravneet Kaur says waterproofing and proper planning eliminate leakages and dampness.

The added ‘green’ benefits

>> Ravneet Kaur doesn’t buy fast fashion anymore. She shops mindfully, mostly locally handmade items.

>> Mayank Sharma is now more conscious of what he eats, and the waste he produces. Gardening has become a source of healing and peace during a difficult time, helping him overcome stress, anxiety, and even high blood pressure. Studies have shown that gardening is an everyday activity in the world’s five Blue Zones regions, where people live the longest.

>> Gardening helped Aditi Khattar overcome postpartum depression, and it has been a therapy throughout. Since her daughter is actively involved in growing vegetables, she eats better and understands the environment and its importance. On the most polluted days in the capital, the air in their home feels better.

Contract farming

Turn your gardening passion into profit with contract farming. With minimal investment and technical support, grow high-value crops like salad greens, herbs, or even saffron in small setup without worrying about sales. It guarantees market access and income, offering great ROI. Techniques like aeroponics and hydroponics make cultivating crops in small urban spaces possible. Consultancies also guide and help young farmers scale their ventures, exploring projects like saffron or mushroom farming indoors.