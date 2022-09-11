How’s your Hindi?

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we point you to content that will help you achieve your shuddh bhasha goals

Rahgir

September 14 marks Hindi Diwas. On this day in 1949, the language was bestowed the status of our official language. But if Hindi is not your first language, there is a lot of niche and mainstream content that you may be missing. Here are our top recommendations.

Messages in Rhythm

Musician Rahgir’s music carries messages concerning the environment, heritage and its conservation. Hailing from Kandela, a small town in Jaipur, he has a good grasp on Hindi lyrics, which are devoid of words like “love storiyan”. If you liked Aadmi Bhutiya Hai from the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, which was composed by him, check out his other work here.

>>>

To Listen: : spotify.in

Poetry by GenZ

Writer-model Chintan Rachh is a poet. He recites his emotional and thought-provoking verses in Hindi. He plays around with metaphors and manages to beautify words like ‘mail’ (dirt) with ease. The subjects he touches include self-worth, liberty and melancholy.

>>>

@chintanrachh, Instagram

Via laal-tinted glasses

Podcaster Abhay Maheshwari’s Laal Chashma podcast is full of stories that evoke obscure emotions. Most of his stories are based on his daily life experiences, but a number of episodes feature acclaimed names such as director Vikramaditya Motwane and podcaster Nikesh Murali. If listening to stories is

your way to work on your Hindi skills, this one has you covered.

>>>

To Listen: : spotify.in

Recipes lost and found

Television series Lost Recipes follows Chef Aaditya Bal as he searches for and revives ancient recipes lost in time. Each episode brings to light two such recipes. The series is in the third season. Wherever Bal has travelled, be it Hampi, Konkan or Puri, it was the ease with which he spoke that made people share their recipes with him. It is his Hindi that makes it easier for the audience to understand the depth of his food discoveries, whether saat padri or fish alberas.

>>>

TO WATCH: EPIC TV

WHEN: 9 PM

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal