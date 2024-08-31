Mumbai: Five things to look for at the Wild Food Festival 2024

The Wild Food Festival 2024 is a feast for the senses—Here are five things (or more) to look for

The Wild Food Festival 2024

Last year, the Wild Food Festival made waves when MP Anantkumar Hegde spoke about it in Parliament, highlighting the significance of native seeds—a discussion inspired by the tireless work of Dr Debal Deb. A pioneering ecologist and conservationist renowned for preserving indigenous seeds and promoting sustainable agriculture, Dr Deb’s efforts have been instrumental in highlighting the importance of biodiversity in food, making him a key figure in the global movement for food security.

The Wild Food Festival is a journey into India’s culinary diversity, celebrating the rich traditions and wisdom of indigenous communities. It invites us to reimagine our connection with food, culture, and sustainability

This year, the festival’s reputation grew even more substantial, drawing worldwide attendees, eager to dive into Maharashtra’s rich tribal heritage and the untapped bounty of wild foods. It is a rare opportunity for food and cultural enthusiasts, students, and individuals interested in sustainable agriculture and indigenous food systems to immerse themselves in the region’s unique culinary traditions. Eight leading restaurants across Mumbai and Pune—including Folk, Woodside Inn, Maska Bakery, and Toast Pasta Bar have created dishes from foraged ingredients that challenge the palate and delight the senses.



Colette Noronha

Held this year at Rizvi College of Hotel Management, Bandra, the festival, organised by OOOFarms in collaboration with The Locavore will highlight the passion and dedication of the college’s third-year students, who will showcase their newfound expertise in wild foods. Adding to the excitement, the college introduced a one-month certificate course on Wild Food. Colette Noronha, Head of Department, Bakery and Confectionery at Rizvi College of Hotel Management, believes that understanding the future of wild food is crucial for aspiring hoteliers. “It’s essential for our students to not only learn the art and wisdom from those shaping the industry but to carry that knowledge forward, ensuring they lead and innovate in the culinary world of tomorrow.”

Chef Ameet Nazare, HOD of Food Production, reflects on the past month’s experience saying, “Students had the opportunity to collaborate with seasoned chefs who specialise in wild foods. This immersive experience allowed them to gain valuable insights while encouraging them to explore their culinary creativity.”

Shailesh Awate, co-founder of OOOFarms, shares, “What started as a 30-person event in 2017 grew to 400 attendees, marking India’s first urban wild food festival. Our focus has since evolved to address food, culture, and climate issues, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including producers, chefs, and scientists. With attendees from across India and beyond, we’re encouraged that global interest in tribal wisdom offers solutions to our civilisation’s crises.” If past editions are any indication, this culinary adventure will forever change how you think about food and culture.

Watch: A journey into the wild

Start your festival experience by watching a 10-minute short film that delves into the origins and significance of wild food. It’s more than just a documentary—it’s a story that connects us to the land and the people who have preserved these traditions for generations.

Listen: Voices from the land

This year’s speakers include luminaries from food chain science, anthropology, culinary arts, tribal communities, and agriculture. Their insights into indigenous food systems will make you rethink the importance of what’s on your plate and the cultural narratives that surround it.



Shailesh Awate

Sample: Making mahua majestic again

Mahua, often dubbed the Kalpavruksha of tribals, takes centre stage with eight different cuisines crafted around this versatile ingredient. From a delicate mahua cinnamon roll to bold, earthy dishes that showcase its full potential, this focus will leave you with a newfound respect for this often-overlooked ingredient.

Witness: A forager’s dream

Step into a world where nature’s bounty is on full display. The festival features the largest exhibition of 120 to 200 wild vegetables and a community seed bank, a living testament to the incredible biodiversity of the Sahyadri mountains. As you wander through this vibrant market of fresh forest and tribal farm produce, you’ll learn about these wild greens’ nutritional and medicinal benefits—many of which are

missing from our modern diets. The OOO Farms Farmers’ Market is your chance to take home some unique, nutrient-rich ingredients.

Taste: The wonders of the wild

The heart of the festival lies in its tasting experience. Sample over 40 monsoon wild vegetable dishes, each a product of traditional recipes passed down through generations. The flavours are as wild as they are delicious, offering.

WHEN: Today, 1.30 am to 9 pm

WHERE: Rizvi College Of Hotel Management, Off Carter Road, Bandra (West)

PRICE: Rs 1,250

For tickets and registration: [ooofarms.com]

Mahua and pepper matka kulfi

Ingredients

For mahua jam

75 gms mahua flowers

50 gms sugar

75 gms water

1 stick cinnamon

1 pinch black salt

For mahua and pepper matka kulfi

1 litre full-fat milk

250 ml whipping cream

Dulce de leche to taste

Pounded peppercorns to taste

Cardamom powder to taste

Salt, a pinch

Method

In a saucepan, place mahua flowers, sugar, water, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Turn on the flame and allow it to mix into a jam-like consistency. Once prepared, let it cool before blending into fine paste, and keep it aside. In a saucepan, reduce full-fat milk to half its volume, add whipping cream and blend together. Add mahua jam and dulce de leche and mix together well. Flavour the base with freshly-pound black peppercorns and cardamon powder. Let the mixture cool down before pouring into small matkas. Refrigerate, but remove after an hour to churn before freezing again to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Steamed bamboo shoot dumplings with lemon-ginger sauce

Ingredients

1 bunch ambadi vegetable

2-3 bamboo shoots

1 cup refined flour

Salt. To taste

Oil to grease

1 cup grated carrots

1 cup grated cabbage

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic paste

1tbsp soya sauce

1 tsp green chillies

A few sprigs of spring onion

A few sprigs of cilantro

1/4 cup sesame oil

Pepper powder to taste

1 lemon’s juice

1 tsp honey

Method

For dough

Extract Ambadi Green water for dough making. Prepare dumpling dough with maida, salt, and oil, and instead of using normal water, use Green Ambadi water to give the dough its colour.

For filling

Pressure cook peeled bamboo shoots four whistles. Add oil, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, spring onion, carrot, cabbage, pressure-cooked bamboo shoots, cilantro, soya sauce, salt, and pepper in a wok. Saute all this till mixed well.

For dip

In a bowl, add Honey, freshly squeezed lemon juice, freshly grated ginger, salt, pepper, and a little vinegar