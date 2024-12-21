Bid adieu to 2024 with this curated list of activities in and around Mumbai

It's the time to eat, drink and bid 2024 adieu in style. We give you all kinds of parties around the city—free, fancy and fantastic fun—so make your plans now

CAFES AND BARS

Opa! To a new year

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 at the city’s biggest rooftop event! Dance the night away to DJ Rohit’s electrifying mix of commercial and Bollywood beats, all while soaking in stunning panoramic views. With the rooftop as your backdrop, enjoy a night of unmatched energy.

Where: Opa! Cafe and Bar, Saki Naka

Price: Rs 3,000 onwards

To book: insider.in

Lord of the best party

Lord of the Drinks, Powai, offers an electrifying Double DJ celebration this New Year’s! Groove to dual DJs spinning while indulging in food and beverages, specially curated by their executive chef and mixologist.

Where: Lord of the Drinks, Powai

Price: Rs 2,000 onwards

To Book: insider.in

Could this party be more fun?

Who doesn’t love a theme party? Celebrate New Year’s Eve at RUDE Lounge’s “Back to College” bash, where nostalgia meets fun! Relive iconic series like Riverdale, Archies, and Friends with themed photo booths, a blackboard bar menu, and unlimited food and drinks. Win Student of the Year! !

Where: RUDE, Malad West

Price: Rs 2500 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com

FREE

The taste of freedom

There’s no better way to welcome the New Year than celebrating the spirit of the city with hundreds of Mumbaikars at the Marine Drive fireworks show. Other such destinations that you can enjoy in the city include Juhu Beach, Bandra Reclamation and Gateway of India.

ACTIVITY-BASED



Sea you in 2025

Set sail into the New Year aboard Mumbai Maiden, the city’s chic new lounge on a cruise ship. Anchored near Bandra Jetty, this luxurious liner offers a 90-minute cruise to South Mumbai, complete with booth-style seating, live music, and breathtaking sea views. Welcome the new year as you party under the stars or savour drinks while it’s docked.

Price: Rs 1,600 onwards

To book: 7400311609 or email reservation@mumbaimaiden.com



Slow but steady wins the race

New to Mumbai and feeling lost? Or perhaps you want to start the new year slow. Discover Bandra’s charm on this immersive guided walking tour, exploring its historic and cultural treasures. Visit St. Andrew’s Church, a Portuguese-era marvel, and stroll through Ranwar and Chimbai, villages echoing Bandra’s past. Admire the grandeur of Mount Mary Church and soak in stunning views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from Bandra Fort. From hidden gems to iconic landmarks, this tour unveils the “Queen of the Suburbs” like never before. Perfect for history and culture enthusiasts!

Price: Rs 2,000

To book: tripadvisor.in

OUTDOORS



Pajamas only

Kick off 2025 with a laid-back Pyjama Party at Lake Arthur, Bhandardara! Trade glitter for comfort and let nature set the vibe. Think starry skies, live music, mini-games, and a cozy camping scene where you can truly unwind. Never camped before? No worries—Vagabond’s Experience Managers have you covered. Grab your best PJs and toast the New Year in the great outdoors with people you love.

Where: Lake Arthur, Bhandardara

Price: Rs 2,000; To book: vagabondexperiences.com

A Della-tful adventure

Ring in 2025 with style at Della Adventure’s exclusive New Year celebration! Enjoy a thrilling night filled with a lively party, Gala Dinner, unlimited alcohol, soft beverages, and vibrant live entertainment.

Where: Della Adventures, Lonavala

Price: Rs 3,500 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com



Aye aye aa, Imagicaa

Here’s a Bollywood-themed extravaganza! Groove to live beats by DJ Aaryan Gala and snap selfies at themed booths, and experience the Trampoline Park.

Where: Imagicaa Theme Park, Khopoli; Price: Rs 999 onwards

5 STAR



Shiny disco ball!

Step into a world of luxury and exhilaration at The Lalit Mumbai’s iconic New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Whether you’re dancing under strobe lights or indulging in gourmet treats, every moment here will redefine your New Year’s experience.

WHERE: The Lalit, Andheri East

PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards

TO Book: bookmyshow.com

Taj’s NYE Spectacle

Ring in the New Year at Taj Land’s End with multiple celebrations! Savour global flavours at the Silk Route Feasts, a culinary journey across Atrium, Masala Bay, Ming Yang, and House of Nomad. Dance and revel at The Artist Collective, a vibrant showcase of music and art.

WHERE: Taj Land’s End, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 4,500 onwards