Love thy weekend

Updated on: 03 December,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Arpika Bhosale | smdmail@mid-day.com

UpperCrust brings you a lavish food and wine show to end your week on a high note, with mid-day as media partner

The UpperCrust Food Show brings food and music from around the world to your platter

Food, drink and music will come together for a scrumptious experience put together by UpperCrust magazine to mark its 20th anniversary.  


“It’s the time of year that food lovers of Mumbai look forward to. And we are ready to offer them what they seek— which is to taste, try and experiment, while at the same time, learn about new ingredients and food products,” says Farzana Contractor, Editor and Publisher of UpperCrust.


Sajid Nadiadwala will be inaugurating the event.
“The UpperCrust Food Show has not just survived, but thrived for 20 years. This is because it is a great platform for exhibitors to showcase their brands as well as for visitors to be in tune with what the world of food has to offer.” 

To be held at the World Trade Center in Cuffe Parade from 10 am to 8 pm today, the event boasts of a line-up of some of Mumbai’s top chefs such as Chef Suvir Saran, Rahul Akerkar and Nooror Somany, who will not only satiate your taste buds but tantalise them with live cookery demos first.

There are also masterclasses and home chef studios that bring you cuisines from all over the world. At the same time, 2 Girlz & A Guitar, a family band comprising Neson Vaz and his two daughters Revlon Campos & Sharon Van’ Drine, will set the atmosphere.

