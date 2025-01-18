A transformed Mark Zuckerberg, now flaunting MMA moves and muscles, believes corporates are shying away from embracing “manliness”. But is this really what the modern workplace needs?

Nakshatra Pramod, a PR professional, model, and an MMA fighter believes being aggressive in a constructive way and being intense are qualities that aren’t solely linked to masculinity. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Abhilash Aravindakshan’s first job was as a school teacher. Raised in a strict household, he didn’t realise that his confidence had always been shaky. As a teacher,

his interactions with students helped him mask this insecurity to some extent.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Furloughs happened, and he was forced to take up a job he didn’t enjoy. The workplace toxicity was draining him, and then he came across a WhatsApp post from an old friend, Anurag Rane, who had started his own Krav Maga classes in Borivli.

Krav Maga is an Israeli self-defence system that incorporates techniques from aikido, boxing, judo, karate and wrestling. Thinking, “Why not give it a try?” Abhilash signed up. From that point onward, he says, his life was transformed—he became more confident, learnt to manage his anxieties better, and—most importantly for him—he learnt how to fight, both literally and figuratively.

Sports, in general, can bring out the best in people. That’s what sportspersonship is, right? However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stirred up controversy with remarks that have drawn attention from gender rights advocates and critics of corporate culture alike.

Zuckerberg described the corporate world as “culturally neutered” and added, “I think having a culture that celebrates [masculine] aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.” Not surprisingly, the statement was made during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan and is the kind of comment that fits into the Joe genre of cringe.

It’s almost like an open invitation for voluntary criticism—because it’s 2025. Masculinity is no longer viewed in the traditional ways it once was, and neither is femininity. People across the gender spectrum are actively redefining what it means to be masculine or feminine.

Anurag Rane (L), a Krav Maga coach, demonstrates self-defense with student Abhilash Aravindakshan in Borivili West. Aravindakshan feels the difference in both personal life and work since he started learning Krav Maga. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The thought reportedly came to Zuckerberg after he started practicing mixed martial arts (MMA). His overall demeanour has noticeably evolved over the past couple of years since he got into MMA. Zuckerberg is no longer the lean, nerdy guy with a beer belly—now he’s jacked, dresses more boldly and wears brighter colours.

While his company’s recent policy changes may not directly relate to his MMA journey, they have nevertheless sparked discussions. Online forums and websites have drawn connections between Meta’s shift away from diversity-focused hiring initiatives and what some are calling Zuckerberg’s “masculine energy phase”.

This also comes in the wake of Meta dropping its goals for hiring women and minorities to avoid decisions based on race or gender. Additionally, the company is ending its program that prioritises diverse-owned businesses, shifting its focus to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises instead.

It’s hard to ignore a supposed connection between these decisions and Zuckerberg’s “masculinity phase”. But it’s not just him. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk are openly engaging in performative displays of old-school masculinity. For example, they challenged each other to MMA fights a few years ago.

Esha Nagar, founder of Pegboard—a strategy firm which works in the field of culture bridging in storytelling and workplaces, says, “Firstly, I believe it’s important to challenge the idea that energy or traits like aggression can be inherently tied to gender. As a leader with mass reach, or even as any individual in an organisation, it’s not really the best practice to say that the workplace needs ‘masculine energy’. What you can say is that assertiveness, focus, or even aggression might be necessary at specific points to achieve certain goals or milestones, depending on the context. But labelling these qualities as masculine creates an unnecessary and outdated association… Aggression can sometimes be a useful tool, but only when used constructively.”

While masculinity and toxic masculinity are different, we spoke with several MMA players and trainers who shared their insights on the former. Interestingly, none of them exclusively attributed traits like bravery, valour, fighting spirit or regulated aggression to masculinity alone. These qualities, they pointed out, are quite human and can very well be feminine, too.

Krav Maga coach Rane says, “For any of my students, giving up is never an option. One has to fight. That’s what it’s all about. Even if you’re pinned down, you have to fight, till you’re safe. You do whatever you can.”

Rane’s student Aravindakshan drew parallels between the fighting ring and professional workplaces, saying, “Krav Maga isn’t your typical combat sport. It’s not about gaining points here. Neither it’s about proving dominance. It’s about survival, situational awareness, and making decisions under pressure. And if you think about it, isn’t that what corporate life is all about?”

Reflecting on Zuckerberg’s comments, he adds, “Masculinity in this context doesn’t have to mean aggression or dominance. To me, it’s about taking responsibility, staying composed under pressure, and leading with strength and integrity. Krav Maga embodies those values and that’s why I like it so much.”

Rane also recalled a particular client of his, who found solace in Krav Maga’s intensity—but not necessarily its “masculine aggression”. He says, “One of the women I train is in a senior role at a major travel company. When she first came to me, she was dealing with a lot of stress in her professional life. The environment was competitive, and she was constantly negotiating with clients and managing complex situations. She felt like she wasn’t being heard in meetings, and that her ideas weren’t being taken seriously.”

But after a few months of Krav Maga training, something shifted in her. Rane says, “It wasn’t just about her physical strength—it was about her mindset. She became more assertive and more confident. Krav Maga gave her the tools to manage her emotions better and react swiftly in stressful situations, something that directly translated to her work. She started walking into meetings with a new kind of presence. People began to take her more seriously, and she noticed that she was able to command respect without raising her voice or having to get aggressive.”

Nakshatra Pramod may be the perfect example of how it’s not just about masculinity. She is a PR professional, she is a model, and she is an MMA fighter. Despite her multifaceted career, Nakshatra highlights that the strength and intensity she has cultivated through MMA are now integral to her identity. “I work at a PR firm during the week, and I model on weekends. Even in the age of inclusivity, modelling often involves fitting into a certain image of femininity and body type. But I can’t give up MMA. It’s what keeps me grounded. The strength I have gained from MMA is what draws me to it.”

Commenting on Zuckerberg’s idea of masculinity, she says, “People, whether masculine or feminine, can be great leaders. I don’t think it has much to do with having a particular gender trait. It is important to understand that leadership involves qualities of both. Leadership isn’t just about dominance, it’s about understanding when to act and when to listen. It’s about balance.”

On how her sense of femininity coexists with the strength and assertiveness of MMA, she explains, “I’m very feminine—I love girly things, I love expressing myself in a way that’s traditionally feminine. But MMA has given me the ability to express strength in my own way, to lead with confidence, and to be unapologetically both feminine and strong. I understand what Zuckerberg may be trying to convey, but I believe that being aggressive in a positive way and being intense are qualities that aren’t solely linked to masculinity.”