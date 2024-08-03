Pune’s artisanal meat chef has expanded his radius to make charcuterie boards in Mumbai more flavoursome

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Meaty madness x 00:00

Last year, we had the opportunity to savour the distinctive miso-cured bacon from The Daily Cut, a Pune-based artisanal meat brand by Chef Niket Drego. The sharpness of the miso lent depth, tanginess, and creaminess to the meat, creating an intense flavour profile that was a first for us. As of three weeks ago, the brand has extended its reach to Mumbai, offering its unique range of products to a wider audience.

Interestingly, Drego, an IHM Aurangabad graduate, transitioned from being pastry chef to meat curing after reading several books on the subject. A few trips to manufacturing units revealed that commercial cold cuts in India were full of additives and fillers. To cure this, in 2021, he started The Daily Cut with small batches of additive-free charcuterie. Because it has a shorter shelf life of just 30 days, Drego smartly introduced a Flavour of the Week menu.

At first, he received only a few orders—only 10 to 15 per week—mainly from the expat community. Gradually, as word spread, the business model also incorporated restaurant orders. As demand grew, they expanded to an 800 sq ft kitchen in Talegaon, with the room needed to kick off deliveries to Mumbai.

“Many customers did not even know how to pronounce the names of some cold cuts, let alone how to consume them. For example, the mortadella is already cooked, but a few would pan-fry it. So we started sharing storage and cooking instructions”, he says. In Mumbai, the demand for artisanal meats is higher thanks to the advanced food culture and exposure to bespoke menus.



Niket Drego, founder of The Daily Cut, expanded to an 800 sq. ft. kitchen in Talegaon, which had the room needed to kick off deliveries to Mumbai

His relentless pursuit of new flavours marks Drego’s culinary journey. Bestsellers such as the caper-churri salami and miso-cured bacon often make a comeback. The inspiration for the salami came from a dream to infuse it with chimichurri, and the addition of capers was a spontaneous decision when a jar from Iska Farms caught his eye. For the bacon, Drego meticulously sources koji rice from Brown Koji Boy and prepares the miso a year in advance, ensuring monthly availability. “It’s a time-intensive process, but the live bacteria in the miso are crucial for curing the meat. We aim to create new flavours using locally available ingredients, a truly Indian culinary experience,” says Drego, reflecting his dedication to his craft.

The Daily Cut has ample other offerings, including a pork mortadella studded with pistachios, peppercorns, and brined olives; an Argentine chorizo flavoured with red wine, nutmeg, oregano, smoked paprika, garlic, pepper, and some parsley; and a hickory-smoked chicken with a Kashmiri chilli, garlic, and olive oil marinade.

As Drego keeps getting creative, items come on and go off the menu. Sometimes, an aroma he catches in the market could carry inspiration; at other times, he imagines flavour combinations. “I carry around a notebook... my book of ideas. Every week, my team and I try a few things. Out of 10, maybe eight flavours don’t work. Whatever does eventually finds its way to the menu,” he says.

The Daily Cut sees a challenge in the quality of meat in India. Drego says it’s a messy topic, figuratively and literally, as there are few regulations in the country for pork slaughter. This lack of regulation can lead to issues with quality and safety. If the pork does not have the ideal pH levels—which is possible when the meat is slaughtered incorrectly—he does not buy it. He is committed to sourcing only the highest quality meat.

With a Mumbai expansion, Drego is back in the kitchen to experiment. He’s using natural starter cultures from Denmark’s Chr. Hansen (a differentiated bioscience company) to acidify cuts, like pepperoni, without citric acid. This process involves introducing specific bacteria to the protein, producing lactic acid, lowering the pH leveland the result is a tangy flavour. These cultures add bacteria that eliminate harmful bacteria such as E.coli and salmonella, providing chemical-free bio-protection. “It’s an expensive process, but it’s much tastier than what you would get in the market,” he says.

To order: www.thedailycut.co

smdmail@mid-day.com

Eating instructions

Best way to consume: As far as possible, consume on the same day or the next. Build a charcuterie board with cheese and sourdough bread for salamis. Sausages are best eatewith eggs for breakfast.

Best way to store: Don’t place cold cuts in the freezer immediately. Salamis are best stored in the chiller tray. Store in the freezer to consume after a week. Keep raw meat sausages in the freezer at all times.