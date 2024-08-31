This picture book introduces children to the world of Ganpati festival

Sweet tale set around Ganesh Chaturthi talks about traditions and celebrations, and is suited for kids below six years of age, but is also a treat for older children!

In a world that is increasingly getting distant from its roots and culture, Nandini Nayyar’s 21 Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi is a tender and heartwarming picture book that invites young readers into the joyous world of the city’s most cherished festival. While it is ideal for children aged 2 to 6, our slightly older kids enjoyed the gentle introduction to the rich traditions and vibrant celebrations.

The story unfolds through the unique perspective of two spirited brothers, Neeraj and Nitin. They assist their Aai and Baba in preparing for the sacred day, offering young readers a relatable and engaging narrative. The boys’ eyes provide a window into the simple yet profound joys of family life—running errands, tidying up, and decorating their home, all while their hearts brim with excitement for Bappa’s favourite, modaks.

Nayyar’s narrative weaves a vibrant tapestry of familial warmth and cultural richness, with each page acting as a sensory journey into the festival’s heart, filled with colours, aromas, and cacophony. Chandrima Chatterjee’s detailed illustrations bring these to life, capturing the intricate rituals, laughter, and quiet moments of reflection that define the festival.

Page after page, our kids found the book to be more than just a story. It’s good that it is available in both English and Hindi, so it connects cultures. We thought it was a celebration of traditions that have been passed down through generations.

For us, it was a beautiful reminder of our carefree childhood when we’d eagerly wait for our neighbour aunty to make these while we patiently waited for our turn to savour the prasad. It’s a book that can bring back fond memories and create new ones for the whole family, evoking a warm sense of nostalgia that will resonate with adult readers as well.

Like the modaks it features, the story leaves a sweet and satisfying impression, instilling in young readers a sense of belonging and a deeper connection to their cultural roots. It’s a book that can make every reader, young or old, feel a part of something more significant.

