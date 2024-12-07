To beat the sudden swelter, drive off to these spots and enjoy hill station weather

Representation pic

Slow pace and cool air are reasons enough to get in a vehicle and drive to the hill stations that dot Maharashtra. But trips to Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, or Igatpuri often mean sitting in traffic with fellow city folk. To decongest these destinations, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has submitted a draft to develop the New Mahabaleshwar Hill Station (NMHS).

An area of roughly 1,154 sq km in the Western Ghats has been identified to be part of the development plan. This drafted plan is set to be implemented between 2024 to 2049. In the meantime, there are a handful of hill stations in Maharashtra off the usual list. You may find other tourists here, but not as many to dampen your holiday.

For a cultural family getaway: Jawhar

Sitting at an elevation of about 447 metres in Palghar district, Jawhar is a lesson in Maharashtra’s tribal history. It was once the capital of the Koli princely state of Jawhar and was founded by Nayak Jayaba Mukne, the first Koli ruler of the State. Later, it became a part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule.

One can explore the many waterfalls, and the stately palaces, and be enamoured by the Warli art found all around. Jawhar boasts of several waterfalls including Dabhosa on the Lendi River, Hiradpada which is rather unexplored, Kalmandvi, and Pawarpada. The old palace of Jawhar is a typical rajwada with a chowk at its centre, wooden pillars, and a Ganesh temple. To see the city’s glory, visit Jaivilas Palace, the residential palace of the Mukne family, which sits top a hill thick with cashew plantations. At the palace, you can see how the royalty lived, encounter portraits of the Mukne tribe, and explore some of the 50 rooms of its palace.

Where to stay: Prakriti Agro Farm, an eco-resort complete with budget-friendly rooms and a pool

Distance: 135 km from Mumbai (approx)

Nearest station: Dahanu(65 km)

For campers and trekkers: Suryamal

In Thane district, Suryamal remains less frequented despite its proximity to Mumbai. A typical hill station, Suryamal has panoramic views and few things to do. Its non-commercialisation though is a treat for trekkers.



Pic/jawhartourism.com

The hill station sits at an altitude of 1,800 ft above sea level and remains quite rural. A short distance away from Suryamal Peak, you can explore the Amala Wildlife Sanctuary which spans 15 acres. Apart from the beautiful flora, you might encounter wild boars, hyenas, jackals, monkeys, and deer. For believers, there is the Deoband Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesh.

Where to stay: Camp Hippie Hills by GetSet Camp is one of the few stay options in Suryamal.

Distance: 124 km from Mumbai (approx)

Nearest station: Igatpuri (39 km)

For botanical enthusiasts: Mhaismal

Mhaismal is termed a botanical workshop owing to its unique flora. Other stops on the way include the Girija Mata Temple, a replica of the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple. Also, visit the Ellora Caves, which is a short distance away.

Where to stay: Hiranya Resorts

Distance: 332 km from Mumbai (approx)

Nearest station: Aurangabad

For tea enthusiasts: Koroli Hills

Half an hour away, the Kalsubai Peak is where serious trekkers test their skills. Koroli Hills too witnesses those trekkers in training, but its tea plantations and serene views offer ample relaxation. One can hike, trek, enjoy a boat ride, around Koroli Hills, all in one day!

Where to stay: Bimal Farm

Distance: 160 km from Mumbai (approx)

Nearest station: Igatpuri (40 km)