Not just to chicken out!

A new eatery in town evokes the déjà vu of an American fast-food restaurant. The flavourful dishes save the day

Poult Overload

At Poult in Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel, something’s reminiscent of a Chick-fil-A outlet in the US. A kind of a copy-paste model starting with the name, Poult (from chicken really) to red interior décor and a menu with—well, similar imagery and of course, chicken dishes. We went on a Monday afternoon, and it was relatively busy, but we found ourselves in a cosy corner with sofa seats and open brick walls, perfect for clicking food pictures for the gram. The whole vibe is that of an American diner—perfect for a quick lunch or a laid-back meal to catch up with old friends.



Chicken Al A Kiev

The staff was welcoming, and we asked them to pick the dishes for us. While the menu has an overload of chicken, there are safe-bet options for taking along a vegetarian companion too. Starting with a burger, the Poult overload (Rs 339) was recommended to us. This American style burger had a meaty, flavourful patty, cheese sauce and crispy nachos that made it huge to bite into. They politely offered to cut it up for us for ease of eating. The messy cheese and nachos on the side tasted delicious too. The other order was that of a whole wheat Mexican tender grilled chicken (Rs 249).



Bubble Teas

Tightly wrapped, it was true to its Mexican flavours and filling too. The salad on the side didn’t contribute much. Then came the best part of the meal—the chicken a la kiev with mushroom ragout. Crispy on the outside and filled with mushrooms on the inside, the kiev was kept on a bed of rice tossed in mushroom sauce. We liked that it had bold flavours, but it could have been creamier and saucier or at least that option should have been given on the side. It’s vegetarian equivalent (not exactly, but still)—the crispy paneer makhana (Rs 219) was in fact creamier but the paneer balls were a bit blah. But then that’s usually true for many paneer dishes; they don’t live up to standards.



Bright red interiors of Poult brings in a fastfood chain vibe. Pics/Ashish Raje

The chicken fingers (Rs 109) compensated on the taste front. We took the gourmet wedges and the drink combo (Rs 199) and were recommended the Passion fruit bubble iced tea. Don’t think we have ever had something so refreshing. The tiny bubbles of passion fruit liquid burst in your mouth, tickling the palate like a thousand waves of fruit liquid. We could come back here just for this. Impressed, and part gluttonous, we tried its strawberry variant (Rs 199). It was good on its own but not as much in comparison. It made you think of how there are so many factors that complete a dish or drink. Balance of the perfect ingredients is the only key.

What: Poult

At: G 15 Ground Floor, Grand Zone, Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel,

Time: 12PM – 11.30 PM

Call: 9152192826

Rating : OKAY

Poult didn’t know we were there. Mid-day reviews anonymously and pays for meals