Off to a good start

These eateries cater to early risers and those on the go. Head there for some heavy-duty breakfast to kickstart the day
By the sea
The Bandstand Pantry’s all-day breakfast menu lets you choose from options like tofu masala eggs and truffle smoked salmon scrambled eggs served with an in-house sourdough. There are keto-friendly options too. Love smoothie bowls? Try the matcha bowl or forest berry, dates and walnut. Views of the sea, free!
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
WHEN: 7.30 AM to 1 AM
WHERE: The Bandstand Pantry, Bandstand Apartments, Bandra West.
CALL: 9920100084
Make it Marathi
Craving some Maharashtrian delicacies? Then head to Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra right in the heart of Dadar. From batata poha to batata wada, samosa, to sabudana wada and tikhat shira, wash it down with local drinks like awla and kokam sharbat.
PRICE: Rs 22 onwards
WHEN: 7 AM to 9.45 PM
WHERE: Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra, 9/10, Horizon Building, Gokhale Road North, Dadar West
CALL: 9920979029
Old school, still cool
From sandwiches to Parsi omlette, city’s oldest café Kyani and Co. is a favourite of many. Have Parsi bun maska, sali boti, akuri, kheema pao and the legendary mawa cake. Wash it down with chai or Palomji Raspberry Soda—because why not?
PRICE: Rs 25 onwards
WHERE: 7 AM to 7 PM
WHERE: Kyani & Co, Jer Mahal Estate, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines
CALL: 9920979029
A European affair
This cute cafe-cum-bistro, Silver Beach Café, has French windows to let you take in the sun. Try from their toast board, poached eggs salad, scrambled eggs with sambal paste, smoked salmon eggs benedict, buttermilk waffles, chia seed pudding, and acai protein bowl.
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
WHEN: 7 AM to 11 PM
WHERE: Silver Beach Cafe, 003, Epitome building, 29th Road,
Bandra West
CALL: 8591212049
South special
On some days, even at 6 am, there’s a queue outside Ram Ashraya, a 100-year-old establishment. Jumpstart with the strong smell of filter coffee and don’t forget to order podi idli, butter idli, Mysore dosa and have it with gunpowder chutney.
PRICE: Rs 19 onwards
WHEN: 6 AM to 9 PM
WHERE: Ram Ashraya, Shreeji Sadan, opposite Matunga C.R Station
CALL: 24102623
Meat eater’s paradise
Colaba’s best-kept old-world treasure, Olympia Coffee
House is a 102-year-old restaurant known for its non-vegetarian fare. Get there early and have their kheema pav and mutton roast, and even if you are full, do have their Irani chai and bun maska.
PRICE: Rs 8 onwards
WHEN: 7 AM to 11:50 PM
WHERE: Rahim Mansion, No.1, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Scindia Society, Police Colony, Colaba.
CALL: 9920979029