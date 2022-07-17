Off to a good start

These eateries cater to early risers and those on the go. Head there for some heavy-duty breakfast to kickstart the day

Representative Image

By the sea

The Bandstand Pantry’s all-day breakfast menu lets you choose from options like tofu masala eggs and truffle smoked salmon scrambled eggs served with an in-house sourdough. There are keto-friendly options too. Love smoothie bowls? Try the matcha bowl or forest berry, dates and walnut. Views of the sea, free!

>>>

PRICE: Rs 350 onwards

WHEN: 7.30 AM to 1 AM

WHERE: The Bandstand Pantry, Bandstand Apartments, Bandra West.

CALL: 9920100084

Make it Marathi

Craving some Maharashtrian delicacies? Then head to Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra right in the heart of Dadar. From batata poha to batata wada, samosa, to sabudana wada and tikhat shira, wash it down with local drinks like awla and kokam sharbat.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 22 onwards

WHEN: 7 AM to 9.45 PM

WHERE: Prakash Shakahari Upahaar Kendra, 9/10, Horizon Building, Gokhale Road North, Dadar West

CALL: 9920979029

Old school, still cool

From sandwiches to Parsi omlette, city’s oldest café Kyani and Co. is a favourite of many. Have Parsi bun maska, sali boti, akuri, kheema pao and the legendary mawa cake. Wash it down with chai or Palomji Raspberry Soda—because why not?

>>>

PRICE: Rs 25 onwards

WHERE: 7 AM to 7 PM

WHERE: Kyani & Co, Jer Mahal Estate, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines

CALL: 9920979029

A European affair

This cute cafe-cum-bistro, Silver Beach Café, has French windows to let you take in the sun. Try from their toast board, poached eggs salad, scrambled eggs with sambal paste, smoked salmon eggs benedict, buttermilk waffles, chia seed pudding, and acai protein bowl.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 350 onwards

WHEN: 7 AM to 11 PM

WHERE: Silver Beach Cafe, 003, Epitome building, 29th Road,

Bandra West

CALL: 8591212049

South special

On some days, even at 6 am, there’s a queue outside Ram Ashraya, a 100-year-old establishment. Jumpstart with the strong smell of filter coffee and don’t forget to order podi idli, butter idli, Mysore dosa and have it with gunpowder chutney.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 19 onwards

WHEN: 6 AM to 9 PM

WHERE: Ram Ashraya, Shreeji Sadan, opposite Matunga C.R Station

CALL: 24102623

Meat eater’s paradise

Colaba’s best-kept old-world treasure, Olympia Coffee

House is a 102-year-old restaurant known for its non-vegetarian fare. Get there early and have their kheema pav and mutton roast, and even if you are full, do have their Irani chai and bun maska.

>>>

PRICE: Rs 8 onwards

WHEN: 7 AM to 11:50 PM

WHERE: Rahim Mansion, No.1, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Scindia Society, Police Colony, Colaba.

CALL: 9920979029