We’ve put together a spread of brunch spreads and treats for you to enjoy with mom

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mother's Day 2023: Enjoy a meal with your mum at these Mumbai restaurants x 00:00

Hello, sunshine!

Add smiles to your mum’s day with these three limited-edition themed cakes—la douceur de maman (mother’s sweetness), le soleil de maman (mother’s sunshine) and la tendresse de maman (mother’s tenderness).

>>>

Love and Cheesecake

PRICE: Rs 2000 onwards

ORDER: www.loveandcheesecake.com

From Japan, with love

Take your mom on a brunch date today and enjoy a delectable menu featuring Japanese-inspired flavours, heady cocktails, and live music.

>>>

Taki Taki

Price: Rs 1750 onwards

WHERE: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Lower Parel

Love is an icecream

Express your gratitude to her with Coppetto’s Mother’s Day hampers. Choose her favourite flavour and add in extras like homemade cone waffles, grains toppings, or whipped cream to create a

special treat.

>>>

Coppetto

PRICE: Rs 1850

WHERE: Bandra, Chowpatty, Juhu, Zomato & Swiggy

One for the mommy!

The delicious lotus milk cake comes complimentary to all mothers dining at Bayroute today.

>>>

Bayroute

Price: Complimentary dessert on a meal

WHERE: Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, and Lower Parel

On the Orient express

Celebrate her special day at Foo with an elaborate, specially curated Asian brunch menu and don’t forget to look at their signature cocktails and carefully curated list of wines, sangrias and mocktails.

>>>

Foo

PRICE: Rs 1650 onwards

WHERE: All outlets