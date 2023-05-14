Mother's Day 2023: Enjoy a meal with your mum at these Mumbai restaurants

We’ve put together a spread of brunch spreads and treats for you to enjoy with mom
Hello, sunshine!
Add smiles to your mum’s day with these three limited-edition themed cakes—la douceur de maman (mother’s sweetness), le soleil de maman (mother’s sunshine) and la tendresse de maman (mother’s tenderness).
Love and Cheesecake
PRICE: Rs 2000 onwards
ORDER: www.loveandcheesecake.com
From Japan, with love
Take your mom on a brunch date today and enjoy a delectable menu featuring Japanese-inspired flavours, heady cocktails, and live music.
Taki Taki
Price: Rs 1750 onwards
WHERE: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Lower Parel
Love is an icecream
Express your gratitude to her with Coppetto’s Mother’s Day hampers. Choose her favourite flavour and add in extras like homemade cone waffles, grains toppings, or whipped cream to create a
special treat.
Coppetto
PRICE: Rs 1850
WHERE: Bandra, Chowpatty, Juhu, Zomato & Swiggy
One for the mommy!
The delicious lotus milk cake comes complimentary to all mothers dining at Bayroute today.
Bayroute
Price: Complimentary dessert on a meal
WHERE: Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, and Lower Parel
On the Orient express
Celebrate her special day at Foo with an elaborate, specially curated Asian brunch menu and don’t forget to look at their signature cocktails and carefully curated list of wines, sangrias and mocktails.
Foo
PRICE: Rs 1650 onwards
WHERE: All outlets