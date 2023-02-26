Go bonkers as you bounce and glide down an obstacle course, while enjoying the weekend carnival vibes

The Monster is 300 metres-long and offers 42 different obstacles

Do you remember the Japanese television game show Takeshi’s Castle, and the absolutely hilarious Hindi voice-over by Javed Jaffrey? Now imagine yourself as a participant. This weekend, the Mahalaxmi Race Course aka The Turf Club, will be making room for the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called Monster, as part of the Big Turf Carnival. The obstacle course is perfect for both kids and adults, making it a fun activity for the entire family.

For movie buffs, the Shamiana Film Club will be hosting open-air movie screenings as part of the event. Cyrus Dastur, founder of the film club, says, “It’s an exciting collaboration and we can’t wait to showcase the magic of cinema. There will be a screening of Notting Hill and Kung Fu Panda. It’s on the open grounds and the place can easily accommodate over 300 people.”

A specially curated list of artistes, including Soul Salad, Mellissa Dessa, The Vanilla Duo, Nikita Bharani, Ruhika, The Bombay Soul, Raushan Verma, Saachi, Chelsea Das, The Last Fireflies, Hitesh & Larissa, among others, will be performing live. The venue, true to its theme, will host all things-carnival—unicyclist, mentalist, juggler, clowns, stilt-walker and games where you can win big.

Don’t miss the food: On offer are local favourites and Mumbai’s iconic late night grubs from the likes of K Rustoms and Ayu’s, along with brands such as Serial Griller, Charcoal Eats, Marrakesh, Zane’s Cafe, and House of Amel. We also recommend attending the races during the sunset for a great picture. Post the race, you can visit the stables to meet the galloping stars.

Shop at the flea market for clothes, accessories, stationery, health and wellness; get customised jewellery by a trained lac bangle-maker, or take home a quirky portrait from a caricature artist. But, not before getting your hands dirty at a pottery wheel.

When: February 25-26, March 18-19 and April 1-2

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Price: Rs 250

To book: bookmyshow.com



