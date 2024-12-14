The Holiday Edit: Make Christmas sweeter with these indulgent chocolates

Chocolates in the festive season are as magical as time itself! Here are our top picks to make this festive season even sweeter

A celebration of desi flavours

Be spoilt for choice with an unusual combination of desi flavours—from caramelised hazelnuts and dark chocolate palm or coconut sugar to beetroot halwa and caramelised cashews to crunchy ragi flakes with coconut milk to lemon, ginger and tulsi green tea or mango lassi milk chocolate, masala chaas, moringa and lemon white chocolate rasmalai and rose and sandal white chocolate.

Chitra’m

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO ORDER: chitramcraftchocolates.com

Say hello to bonbons!

Indulge in festive treats like Christmas noel truffles and éntisi’s Limited Edition Christmas Bonbon Collection—they have flavours like plum cake, gingerbread praline, and grand cru, beautifully presented in festive red boxes with green ribbons.

éntisi Chocolatier

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

TO ORDER: entisi.com

The perfect treat exists!

Embrace the season with a selection of craft chocolates from Manam Chocolate’s collection. This collection features single-origin Indian chocolate crafted into decadent hot chocolate mixes, holiday barks, festive tablets, speciality bonbons, and Christmas bakes like stollen, panettone, and fruit cake. Inspired by warming spices and yuletide favourites, it’s the perfect treat or gift to add extra cheer to your celebrations.

Manam Chocolate

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

TO ORDER: manamchocolate.com

A wonderful surprise

Chewy and milky, the Christmas Wonder bar is such a delightful treat! The chocolate is smooth and extremely tasty, and there is so much happening with each bite—just like the holidays! The Christmas Tree and other ornaments at the back of the chocolate bar just add to the holiday spirit.

Paul and Mike

PRICE: Rs 300

TO ORDER: paulandmike.com

Make it vegan

This vegan farm-to-bar chocolate brand from Karnataka has a host of organic chocolate sweetened with jaggery. Pick from kheer burst or everyone’s favourite Bella Therai or candied orange, cranberry, spicy tang, sea salt, or hot mint, among others. The flavours are rich without being overly sweet, and the texture is smooth and velvety. They also have a range of nibs, coverture chocolates and hot chocolate drinking powder.

Anuttama

PRICE: Rs 200 onwards

TO ORDER: www.anuttamaproducts.com

Of love and literature

We love their whimsical names and packaging as much as their cacao. From the cranberry chilli chase to the hazelnut hour to the mango menace to the roasted almond revival, the secret life of nuts and raisins, the white paradox, when coffee met cacao, lost in an orange haze, matcha prince and the blue pea, memories of a brown harvest, of open roads and peanut hills, and more, there is a whole range of chocolates to suit every palate.

Bon Fiction

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO ORDER: chitramcraftchocolates.com

A magical secret

From terroir bars, filled bars, experimental, coated chocolate, and big cubes, Subko is bringing fine cacao to the forefront. They have unusual flavours like almond seabuckthorn and pista cherry and classics like Twix, Snickers, and Reese’s reimagined on a bar.

Subko

PRICE: Rs 145 onwards

TO ORDER: subko.coffee

Like a warm hug!

Unwrap a playful indulgence with La Folie’s Pinata Chocolate Box—a delightful surprise in every bite! Crafted for celebrations, this pinata bursts open to reveal our signature Chocolate Bark, crackling with rich flavours and textures. Assorted Chocolate-coated nuts and Butterscotch Bark/ Berry Good Bark. You

could also buy chocolate barks, assorted ganache and bonbons with festive sleeves or hot chocolate cube melts.

La Folie

PRICE: Rs 330 onwards

TO ORDER: www.lafolie.in