World Chocolate Day 2024: Indulge in these warm unique dishes to celebrate chocolate

Almost everybody loves chocolate, and for those who don't they will be converted soon, unless they have an allergy. However, Indian chefs say there is a lot you can do with chocolate and that includes even making a healthy variation. They not only share recipes for a ragi chocolate brownie but also a decade 60 per cent chocolate mud pie, but also a

Every year, World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 around the world. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

The beauty of chocolate is that even a small piece or bite can change one’s mood almost instantly. It is not only the sweetness of chocolate but also the bitterness of pure chocolate that makes every indulgence worth your while. While chocolate lovers are enthusiastic about enjoying any kind of dish made from it, its decadence oozes even more for those who allow themselves to soak in every moment spent relishing it. While chocolate slabs are the easiest way to consume them, there is a lot more to chocolate that one piece, right?