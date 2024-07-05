Breaking News
Mumbai gets new govt medical college
Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car
Thane: Video exposes land mafia’s role in dumping of debris on wetlands
Gun-supplying gang busted by Mumbai Crime Branch
Mumbai: Two escalators at Ghatkopar station opened
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > World Chocolate Day 2024 Indulge in these warm unique dishes to celebrate chocolate

World Chocolate Day 2024: Indulge in these warm unique dishes to celebrate chocolate

Premium

Updated on: 05 July,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Almost everybody loves chocolate, and for those who don't they will be converted soon, unless they have an allergy. However, Indian chefs say there is a lot you can do with chocolate and that includes even making a healthy variation. They not only share recipes for a ragi chocolate brownie but also a decade 60 per cent chocolate mud pie, but also a

World Chocolate Day 2024: Indulge in these warm unique dishes to celebrate chocolate

Every year, World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 around the world. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

The beauty of chocolate is that even a small piece or bite can change one’s mood almost instantly. It is not only the sweetness of chocolate but also the bitterness of pure chocolate that makes every indulgence worth your while. While chocolate lovers are enthusiastic about enjoying any kind of dish made from it, its decadence oozes even more for those who allow themselves to soak in every moment spent relishing it. While chocolate slabs are the easiest way to consume them, there is a lot more to chocolate that one piece, right?

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Food

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK