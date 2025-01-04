Explore the wonders of design at this exhibit in Mumbai

Kaiwan Mehta dives into a thoughtful exploration of how design shapes culture, spaces, and everyday life

From January 10, 47-A is hosting the “Making and Wonder” exhibit, a show featuring about 11 prominent design houses in India, all coming together to reflect on the true meaning of what design actually is. The show is curated by Kaiwan Mehta—an architecture theorist and critic and also an educator. He says, “It’s trying to do a very brief and quick review of contemporary design in India. Now, the topic may sound kind of overwhelming and large, but we are not trying to do a large survey show or a historical review. Instead, we’re responding to the fact that, in the last 20 years since India’s liberalisation, design has gained a different kind of currency in society and as a professional creative space.”

Design is a rather large umbrella, which is why Mehta decided to niche it down. “There are two areas of design that I picked out: fashion and interior design. These are particularly popular in both the general and professional imagination. Of course, there are many other areas…, but these two have strongly captured public interest,” he says. Mehta believes that more than just responding to it, design shapes culture. With rapid commercialisation and a need to produce more and more, as fast as possible, it is a good time to slow down, pause, and reflect on how our design is responding to the issues of our world. He says, “How are we contributing to the social space? How do we address questions of craft, labour, and the environment? Environmental concerns are deeply tied to societal issues. At the same time, we must consider how design interacts with personal space, gender, and the relationship between public and private spaces.”

The exhibit features 11 design studios from across the country including names such as Ateev Anand, Busride Design Studio, Chicory Chai, and many more. When asked what made him choose these studios, Mehta says, “These studios are thoughtful about their craft and materiality. They are very conscious about how they bring technique, materiality, and aesthetics together. Their work involves collaboration with embroiderers, carpenters, and other artisans. Every piece they create becomes an experiment in material and technique. They also think deeply about broader questions: What is fashion about? Is it about the body? How does a piece of furniture fit into a space? Their approach ensures that their designs linger in memory and touch beyond their immediate utility.”

The exhibit will provide for a deep-dive into the process, or as the name suggests, the “making” of design. “The world often sees only the finished product, but design involves a lot of detailed decision-making. For instance, whether to use a nail or a screw, the kind of stitch or embroidery, the fabric, the colours—these decisions accumulate to create the final product. The process of making—the skills, the crafts, the collaboration between designers and artisans—brings an object to life. Designers must also think consciously. For example, how does a design affect the body? How does it shape personal or shared spaces? Two people sitting at a table, for instance, are influenced by the table’s design—its height, edge, colour, and material,” he says.

Wonder, on the other hand, goes beyond function. Mehta says, “Today, ‘design thinking’ has become a buzzword in management and problem-solving contexts. But design isn’t just about solutions. If it were, we would stop making new things after finding functional designs for objects like pots or spoons. Wonder adds joy, amazement, and thoughtfulness to design. It’s not about fleeting surprises but about creating a lasting sense of awe and reflection. Wonder is what connects design to beauty and aesthetics, akin to the feelings evoked by nature or art. Good design should make us more perceptive and thoughtful about life.”

The point of the exhibit remains reflection and appreciation for good design. Mehta says, “I hope people realise that design is not just a luxury or a lifestyle item. While design does cost money, it shouldn’t be seen as something inaccessible. Good design can and should exist in everyday life. A healthy market ensures that everyone has access to well-designed objects, whether it’s a pen, a phone, or a piece of furniture.”

When: Jan 10 - 12

Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum