New Year special: Relish meals at these eateries in Mumbai for a delicious start to the year

Enjoy fresh produce from across the country and beyond, with these harvest special meals
Season on a thali
Our favourite Maharashtrian food restaurant, Aaswad is out with the seasonal special Chaitra thali that features aamras puri, aamba dal, kari panhe amongst other regional, seasonal veggies like fresh cashew usal, fansachi bhaji and batata sukki bhaji.
Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh
Price: Rs 483
To order: 24451871
Lakh lakh wadayuun
Bring in the chetti chand (Sindhi first new moon) with a authentic home-cooked fare that includes special tairi saag and our favourite singar ji mithai (sev burfi). These recipes, have travelled several miles and been passed on for generations and are made with love in home chef Vijay Raheja’s kitchen.
Spicy Sindhi
Price: Rs 400 onwards
To order: 9326962514
Spring across the border
At Burma Burma’s Thingyan Festival, try the ‘Village Set’ which includes sweet lime and shallot salad, peppery tofu and onion stir fry with palata, coconut rice, pumpkin and broad bean curry, roselle and mushroom stir fry, banana sanwin makin and more, arranged beautifully on a flat, cane basket, fostering a sense of community and bonding.
Burma Burma
Price: Rs 1,850
To order: 9920240432
Harvesting love
Call for a vibrant tapestry of home-style Kerala food with NaironFire’s UnSadya. The 18 items on the menu include Kerala red rice, parippu, sambar, raw banana rasakalan and pineapple pachadi, creamy travancore olan and the sweet semiya payasam, koorka mezhkurpatti and raw mango kichadi, papadum, sarkara upperi and banana chips.
NairOnFire
Price: Rs 1,400 onwards
To order: 9324059522
Spirit of spring
Head to Coast & Bloom on April 9 for Gudhi Bhojanam. This spring special celebrates flavours from across cultures. Served on a banana leaf, there’s freshly made kochkai, neer mor, beans poriyal, batata bhaji, tender cashew and kala watana usal, and kuiry bhaji.
Coast & Bloom
Price: Rs 999 onwards
To book: 9137019345