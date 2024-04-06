New Year special: Relish meals at these eateries in Mumbai for a delicious start to the year

Enjoy fresh produce from across the country and beyond, with these harvest special meals

Season on a thali

Our favourite Maharashtrian food restaurant, Aaswad is out with the seasonal special Chaitra thali that features aamras puri, aamba dal, kari panhe amongst other regional, seasonal veggies like fresh cashew usal, fansachi bhaji and batata sukki bhaji.

Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh

Price: Rs 483

To order: 24451871

Lakh lakh wadayuun

Bring in the chetti chand (Sindhi first new moon) with a authentic home-cooked fare that includes special tairi saag and our favourite singar ji mithai (sev burfi). These recipes, have travelled several miles and been passed on for generations and are made with love in home chef Vijay Raheja’s kitchen.

Spicy Sindhi

Price: Rs 400 onwards

To order: 9326962514

Spring across the border

At Burma Burma’s Thingyan Festival, try the ‘Village Set’ which includes sweet lime and shallot salad, peppery tofu and onion stir fry with palata, coconut rice, pumpkin and broad bean curry, roselle and mushroom stir fry, banana sanwin makin and more, arranged beautifully on a flat, cane basket, fostering a sense of community and bonding.

Burma Burma

Price: Rs 1,850

To order: 9920240432

Harvesting love

Call for a vibrant tapestry of home-style Kerala food with NaironFire’s UnSadya. The 18 items on the menu include Kerala red rice, parippu, sambar, raw banana rasakalan and pineapple pachadi, creamy travancore olan and the sweet semiya payasam, koorka mezhkurpatti and raw mango kichadi, papadum, sarkara upperi and banana chips.

NairOnFire

Price: Rs 1,400 onwards

To order: 9324059522

Spirit of spring

Head to Coast & Bloom on April 9 for Gudhi Bhojanam. This spring special celebrates flavours from across cultures. Served on a banana leaf, there’s freshly made kochkai, neer mor, beans poriyal, batata bhaji, tender cashew and kala watana usal, and kuiry bhaji.

Coast & Bloom

Price: Rs 999 onwards

To book: 9137019345